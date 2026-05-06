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High school volleyball: Boys’ playoff results and pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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Wednesday’s Results

CITY SECTION

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Granada Hills d. #8 Carson, 23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10

#4 Venice d. #5 LA Marshall, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19

#3 Chatsworth d. #6 Wilmington Banning, 25-15, 25-20, 26-24

#2 Palisades d. #7 Eagle Rock, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20

SOUTHERN SECTION

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 3

Palos Verdes d. Valencia, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24

St. John Bosco at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

Santa Ana Foothill d. Servite, 3-1

Windward d. Crescenta Valley, 25-18, 28-26, 23-25, 25-21

DIVISION 4

Village Christian d. Chino Hills, 3-0

Royal d. Temple City, 3-1

Sunny Hills d. Northwood, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16

Crossroads d. San Marino, 25-16, 27-29, 25-21, 25-22

DIVISION 5

El Dorado d. Dos Pueblos, 3-0

Bishop Diego d. Brea Olinda, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10

Bellflower d. Flintridge Prep, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17

Western Christian d. St. Anthony, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8

DIVISION 6

Temecula Valley d. Beverly Hills, 3-1

Culver City d. Firebaugh, 3-1

Garden Grove d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3-1

Pasadena Poly d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 3-2

DIVISION 7

Rialto d. La Sierra Academy, 3-2

Foothill Tech d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 3-2

Oakwood d. Knight, 3-2

Tustin d. Indio, 3-2

DIVISION 8

Temescal Canyon d. Santa Rosa Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23

CAMS d. Eastside, 3-0

West Valley d. Burbank Providence, 3-2

Palmdale Aerospace d. Glendale Adventist, 25-23, 27-25, 25-19

DIVISION 9

Tarbut V’Torah d. Webb, 3-1

Le Lycée d. YULA, 25-22, 14-25, 21-25, 25-20,

Vasquez d. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 3-1

Avalon at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

QUARTERFINALS

(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION I

#9 East Valley at #1 Taft

#5 VAAS at #4 North Hollywood

#6 Vaughn at #3 Cleveland

#7 Larchmont Charter at #2 Sylmar

DIVISION II

#8 Huntington Park at #1 LA Hamilton

#5 Bernstein at #4 Marquez

#6 Narbonne at #3 Diego Rivera

#7 Panorama at #2 LA University

SECOND ROUND

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION III

#17 San Fernando at #1 New West Charter, 3 p.m.

#9 Central City Value at #8 Foshay

#12 Northridge Academy at #5 University Prep Value

#13 Birmingham at #4 Sun Valley Magnet

#14 Fairfax at #3 South East

#11 Monroe at #6 Reseda

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Lincoln

#18 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Legacy

DIVISION IV

#17 Canoga Park at #1 Hollywood

#9 LACES at #8 Annenberg

#12 Mendez at #5 Animo South LA

#20 Chavez at #4 Math & Science College

#19 West Adams at #3 Manual Arts

#11 Animo Robinson at #6 King/Drew

#10 Arleta at #7 Maywood CES

#18 Community Charter at #2 RFK Community

DIVISION V

#17 Garfield at #1 WISH Academy

#9 Alliance Levine at #8 Locke

#21 LAAE at #5 Fulton

#13 Rancho Dominguez vs. #4 Animo Watts at LA Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

#14 Franklin at #3 Jefferson

#11 Stern at #6 Gardena

#10 Animo De La Hoya at #7 Horace Mann UCLA Community

#15 Sotomayor at #2 Bert Corona

Note: Quarterfinals Divisions III-V May 11; Semifinals Open Division-Division I May 12; Semifinals Divisions II-V May 13; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.

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