High school volleyball: Boys’ playoff results and pairings
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Wednesday’s Results
CITY SECTION
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Granada Hills d. #8 Carson, 23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10
#4 Venice d. #5 LA Marshall, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
#3 Chatsworth d. #6 Wilmington Banning, 25-15, 25-20, 26-24
#2 Palisades d. #7 Eagle Rock, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
SOUTHERN SECTION
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 3
Palos Verdes d. Valencia, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24
St. John Bosco at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
Santa Ana Foothill d. Servite, 3-1
Windward d. Crescenta Valley, 25-18, 28-26, 23-25, 25-21
DIVISION 4
Village Christian d. Chino Hills, 3-0
Royal d. Temple City, 3-1
Sunny Hills d. Northwood, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16
Crossroads d. San Marino, 25-16, 27-29, 25-21, 25-22
DIVISION 5
El Dorado d. Dos Pueblos, 3-0
Bishop Diego d. Brea Olinda, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10
Bellflower d. Flintridge Prep, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17
Western Christian d. St. Anthony, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8
DIVISION 6
Temecula Valley d. Beverly Hills, 3-1
Culver City d. Firebaugh, 3-1
Garden Grove d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3-1
Pasadena Poly d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 3-2
DIVISION 7
Rialto d. La Sierra Academy, 3-2
Foothill Tech d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 3-2
Oakwood d. Knight, 3-2
Tustin d. Indio, 3-2
DIVISION 8
Temescal Canyon d. Santa Rosa Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23
CAMS d. Eastside, 3-0
West Valley d. Burbank Providence, 3-2
Palmdale Aerospace d. Glendale Adventist, 25-23, 27-25, 25-19
DIVISION 9
Tarbut V’Torah d. Webb, 3-1
Le Lycée d. YULA, 25-22, 14-25, 21-25, 25-20,
Vasquez d. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 3-1
Avalon at Downey Calvary Chapel, Thursday
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
QUARTERFINALS
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION I
#9 East Valley at #1 Taft
#5 VAAS at #4 North Hollywood
#6 Vaughn at #3 Cleveland
#7 Larchmont Charter at #2 Sylmar
DIVISION II
#8 Huntington Park at #1 LA Hamilton
#5 Bernstein at #4 Marquez
#6 Narbonne at #3 Diego Rivera
#7 Panorama at #2 LA University
SECOND ROUND
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION III
#17 San Fernando at #1 New West Charter, 3 p.m.
#9 Central City Value at #8 Foshay
#12 Northridge Academy at #5 University Prep Value
#13 Birmingham at #4 Sun Valley Magnet
#14 Fairfax at #3 South East
#11 Monroe at #6 Reseda
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Lincoln
#18 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Legacy
DIVISION IV
#17 Canoga Park at #1 Hollywood
#9 LACES at #8 Annenberg
#12 Mendez at #5 Animo South LA
#20 Chavez at #4 Math & Science College
#19 West Adams at #3 Manual Arts
#11 Animo Robinson at #6 King/Drew
#10 Arleta at #7 Maywood CES
#18 Community Charter at #2 RFK Community
DIVISION V
#17 Garfield at #1 WISH Academy
#9 Alliance Levine at #8 Locke
#21 LAAE at #5 Fulton
#13 Rancho Dominguez vs. #4 Animo Watts at LA Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
#14 Franklin at #3 Jefferson
#11 Stern at #6 Gardena
#10 Animo De La Hoya at #7 Horace Mann UCLA Community
#15 Sotomayor at #2 Bert Corona
Note: Quarterfinals Divisions III-V May 11; Semifinals Open Division-Division I May 12; Semifinals Divisions II-V May 13; Finals All Divisions May 15-16.