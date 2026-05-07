Prep talk: Talented eighth-grade basketball player Bryce Bible is headed to St. John Bosco

Bryce Bible, a 6-foot-8 eighth-grader, announced on Thursday that he will attend St. John Bosco.

St. John Bosco has lost 6-foot-8 McDonald’s All-American Christian Collins to graduation, but the Braves are getting another promising 6-8 player to replace him, incoming freshman Bryce Bible, who announced on Thursday he will enroll at the Bellflower campus.

Bible is the son of Bruce Bible, who works for Sierra Canyon’s football program. He also considered the Trailblazers and Long Beach Millikan.

Bryce is tall and lanky with the ability to score in many different ways.

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