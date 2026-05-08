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High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

(Game at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1

Pool A

Maranatha at Norco

Ayala at Sherman Oak Notre Dame

Pool D

Etiwanda at Corona

Corona Santiago at Orange Lutheran

Pool C

Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon

Cypress at St. John Bosco

Pool B

Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley

La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 2

Elsinore at Villa Park

Santa Margarita at Rancho Christian

Ganesha at Linfield Christian

San Clemente at South Hills

Trabuco Hills at Newport Harbor

Valley View at Great Oak

Dana Hills at Aquinas

El Segundo at Gahr

Costa Mesa at Servite

Vista Murrieta at Santa Ana Foothill

El Modena at Royal

Yucaipa at Paraclete

Newbury Park at Chaminade

Yorba Linda at Loyola

Mission View at Alemany

Alta Loma at Westlake

DIVISION 4

San Marino, bye

Walnut at Saugus

Hesperia at Rio Mesa

Claremont at La Salle

St. Anthony at Glendora

Sonora at Katella

Riverside Poly at Upland

Valencia at Anaheim Canyon

Santa Monica at Marina

Northview at La Quinta

Oxnard Pacifica at Palm Desert

Grand Terrace at San Marcos

Highland at Laguna Beach

Chino at Woodbridge

Monrovia at Castaic

La Serna at Moorpark

DIVISION 6

Ontario at California

Brentwood at Windward

Bloomington at Foothill Tech

Ramona at Canyon Springs

Granite Hills at Troy

Trinity Classical Academy at Orange

Northwood at Shadow Hills

Estancia at El Rancho

Western at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Don Lugo at Savanna

Tustin at Covina

Alhambra at Mary Star of the Sea

Hueneme at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Hillcrest at Muir

Lakewood at Leuzinger

Lancaster at Crossroads

DIVISION 8

Rancho Alamitos at Los Amigos

Colton at Edgewood

Pasadena Marshall at Santa Rosa Academy

Vasquez at Chadwick

Beacon Hill at Rio Hondo Prep

Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at Compton

Indio at Rosemead

Lancaster Desert Christian at Oxford Academy

Buckley at Duarte

Santa Clarita Christian at Academy of Academic Excellence

Nuview Bridge at Burbank Providence

Bishop Diego at Nordhoff

Magnolia at Indian Springs

Banning at Artesia

Salesian at Anaheim

Hesperia Christian at Schurr

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION 1

Pool A Round 1 Winner vs. Pool A Round 1 Winner

Pool A Round 1 Loser vs. Pool A Round 1 Loser

Pool D Round 1 Winner vs. Pool D Round 1 Winner

Pool D Round 1 Loser vs. Pool D Round 1 Loser

Pool C Round 1 Winner vs. Pool C Round 1 Winner

Pool C Round 1 Loser vs. Pool C Round 1 Loser

Pool D Round 1 Winner vs. Pool D Round 1 Winner

Pool D Round 1 Loser vs. Pool D Round 1 Loser

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 3

Arlington at Mira Costa

Redondo Union at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Dos Pueblos at Burbank Burroughs

Edison at Damien

Orange County Pacifica Christian at Palos Verdes

Warren at West Ranch

San Dimas at Cajon

Crescenta Valley at St. Francis

Oakwood at Agoura

Garden Grove Pacifica at Chino Hills

Bishop Amat at Corona del Mar

Fullerton at San Juan Hills

Charter Oak at Beckman

South Torrance at Millikan

Summit at La Canada

Simi Valley at Arcadia

DIVISION 5

Paloma Valley at Citrus Valley

Moreno Valley at Irvine

Cathedral at Calvary Baptist

Sunny Hills at Long Beach Poly

Tahquitz at Quartz Hill

Kaiser at Oak Hills

Heritage Christian at Paramount

Loara at Santra Barbara

Montebello at Long Beach Wilson

Jurupa Hills at Santa Fe

Temescal Canyon at Arrowhead Christian

Capistrano Valley Christian at Riverside Prep

Culver City at Cerritos Valley Christian

Mayfair at St. Bonaventure

Bishop Montgomery at Cerritos

Rancho Verde at St. Bernard

DIVISION 7

Palmdale at New Roads

Carpinteria at Flintridge Prep

North Torrance at Baldwin Park

Beverly Hills at Grace

Pasadena Poly at Santa Paula

Milken at Fontana

Patriot at Viewpoint

Placentia Valencia at Victor Valley

Riverside Notre Dame at Hemet

South El Monte at Buena Park

University Prep at Golden Valley

Jurupa Valley at Campbell Hall

Arroyo at Miller

Carter at Adelanto

Nogales at Garden Grove

San Jacinto Valley at Norwalk

DIVISION 9

Redlands Adventist Academy at Dunn

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Lennox Academy

Downey Calvary Chapel at Crossroads Christian

Coastal Christian at St. Monica Academy

Mesa Grande at San Bernardino

San Luis Obispo Classical at Ojai Valley

Loma Linda Academy at Webb

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Yucca Valley

Lucerne Valley at Rolling Hills Prep

United Christian Academy at Ambassador Christian

Riverside Bethel Christian at Desert Hot Springs

Anza Hamilton at Westminster

Pomona at Temecula Prep

Cobalt at Environmental Charter

Garden Grove Santiago at Gorman Charter

Animo Leadership at St. Pius X-St, Matthias Academy

Note: Second Round in Divisions 2-9 May 19; Third Round in Division 1 May 19; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 22; Semifinals in all divisions May 26; Finals in all divisions May 29-30.

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