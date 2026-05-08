High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings
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SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
(Game at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
Pool A
Maranatha at Norco
Ayala at Sherman Oak Notre Dame
Pool D
Etiwanda at Corona
Corona Santiago at Orange Lutheran
Pool C
Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon
Cypress at St. John Bosco
Pool B
Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley
La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 2
Elsinore at Villa Park
Santa Margarita at Rancho Christian
Ganesha at Linfield Christian
San Clemente at South Hills
Trabuco Hills at Newport Harbor
Valley View at Great Oak
Dana Hills at Aquinas
El Segundo at Gahr
Costa Mesa at Servite
Vista Murrieta at Santa Ana Foothill
El Modena at Royal
Yucaipa at Paraclete
Newbury Park at Chaminade
Yorba Linda at Loyola
Mission View at Alemany
Alta Loma at Westlake
DIVISION 4
San Marino, bye
Walnut at Saugus
Hesperia at Rio Mesa
Claremont at La Salle
St. Anthony at Glendora
Sonora at Katella
Riverside Poly at Upland
Valencia at Anaheim Canyon
Santa Monica at Marina
Northview at La Quinta
Oxnard Pacifica at Palm Desert
Grand Terrace at San Marcos
Highland at Laguna Beach
Chino at Woodbridge
Monrovia at Castaic
La Serna at Moorpark
DIVISION 6
Ontario at California
Brentwood at Windward
Bloomington at Foothill Tech
Ramona at Canyon Springs
Granite Hills at Troy
Trinity Classical Academy at Orange
Northwood at Shadow Hills
Estancia at El Rancho
Western at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Don Lugo at Savanna
Tustin at Covina
Alhambra at Mary Star of the Sea
Hueneme at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Hillcrest at Muir
Lakewood at Leuzinger
Lancaster at Crossroads
DIVISION 8
Rancho Alamitos at Los Amigos
Colton at Edgewood
Pasadena Marshall at Santa Rosa Academy
Vasquez at Chadwick
Beacon Hill at Rio Hondo Prep
Wildomar Cornerstone Christian at Compton
Indio at Rosemead
Lancaster Desert Christian at Oxford Academy
Buckley at Duarte
Santa Clarita Christian at Academy of Academic Excellence
Nuview Bridge at Burbank Providence
Bishop Diego at Nordhoff
Magnolia at Indian Springs
Banning at Artesia
Salesian at Anaheim
Hesperia Christian at Schurr
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION 1
Pool A Round 1 Winner vs. Pool A Round 1 Winner
Pool A Round 1 Loser vs. Pool A Round 1 Loser
Pool D Round 1 Winner vs. Pool D Round 1 Winner
Pool D Round 1 Loser vs. Pool D Round 1 Loser
Pool C Round 1 Winner vs. Pool C Round 1 Winner
Pool C Round 1 Loser vs. Pool C Round 1 Loser
Pool D Round 1 Winner vs. Pool D Round 1 Winner
Pool D Round 1 Loser vs. Pool D Round 1 Loser
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 3
Arlington at Mira Costa
Redondo Union at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Dos Pueblos at Burbank Burroughs
Edison at Damien
Orange County Pacifica Christian at Palos Verdes
Warren at West Ranch
San Dimas at Cajon
Crescenta Valley at St. Francis
Oakwood at Agoura
Garden Grove Pacifica at Chino Hills
Bishop Amat at Corona del Mar
Fullerton at San Juan Hills
Charter Oak at Beckman
South Torrance at Millikan
Summit at La Canada
Simi Valley at Arcadia
DIVISION 5
Paloma Valley at Citrus Valley
Moreno Valley at Irvine
Cathedral at Calvary Baptist
Sunny Hills at Long Beach Poly
Tahquitz at Quartz Hill
Kaiser at Oak Hills
Heritage Christian at Paramount
Loara at Santra Barbara
Montebello at Long Beach Wilson
Jurupa Hills at Santa Fe
Temescal Canyon at Arrowhead Christian
Capistrano Valley Christian at Riverside Prep
Culver City at Cerritos Valley Christian
Mayfair at St. Bonaventure
Bishop Montgomery at Cerritos
Rancho Verde at St. Bernard
DIVISION 7
Palmdale at New Roads
Carpinteria at Flintridge Prep
North Torrance at Baldwin Park
Beverly Hills at Grace
Pasadena Poly at Santa Paula
Milken at Fontana
Patriot at Viewpoint
Placentia Valencia at Victor Valley
Riverside Notre Dame at Hemet
South El Monte at Buena Park
University Prep at Golden Valley
Jurupa Valley at Campbell Hall
Arroyo at Miller
Carter at Adelanto
Nogales at Garden Grove
San Jacinto Valley at Norwalk
DIVISION 9
Redlands Adventist Academy at Dunn
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Lennox Academy
Downey Calvary Chapel at Crossroads Christian
Coastal Christian at St. Monica Academy
Mesa Grande at San Bernardino
San Luis Obispo Classical at Ojai Valley
Loma Linda Academy at Webb
Santa Maria Valley Christian at Yucca Valley
Lucerne Valley at Rolling Hills Prep
United Christian Academy at Ambassador Christian
Riverside Bethel Christian at Desert Hot Springs
Anza Hamilton at Westminster
Pomona at Temecula Prep
Cobalt at Environmental Charter
Garden Grove Santiago at Gorman Charter
Animo Leadership at St. Pius X-St, Matthias Academy
Note: Second Round in Divisions 2-9 May 19; Third Round in Division 1 May 19; Quarterfinals in all divisions May 22; Semifinals in all divisions May 26; Finals in all divisions May 29-30.