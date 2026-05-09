High school baseball: City Section playoff pairings

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CITY SECTION BASEBALL PAIRINGS

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

First Round

DIVISION III

#32 CALS Early College at #1 WISH Academy

#17 Hollywood at #16 Fairfax

#24 Santee at #9 Hamilton

#25 Lakeview Charter at #8 Fulton

#29 Smidt Tech at #4 Sotomayor

#30 Stella at #3 Marquez

#20 Harbor Teacher at #13 Westchester

#21 King/Drew at #12 Lincoln

#28 Collins Family at #5 Sun Valley Magnet

#26 University Prep Value at #7 Fremont

#23 Gardena at #10 Huntington Park

#18 LA Jordan at #15 Roybal

#19 Arleta at #14 East Valley

#22 Jefferson at #11 Eagle Rock

#27 Maywood Academy at #6 Triumph Charter

#31 Washington Prep at #2 Van Nuys

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Wilmington Banning at #1 Birmingham, Thursday

#5 Garfield at #4 Carson

#6 Granada Hills at #3 Bell

#7 South Gate at #2 El Camino Real

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 LA Marshall at #1 #1 Sylmar

#9 North Hollywood at #8 Chatsworth

#12 LA University at #5 Sun Valley Poly

#13 Verdugo Hills #4 LACES

#14 San Fernando at #3 Venice

#11 Narbonne at #6 Palisades

#10 Taft at #7 San Pedro

#15 Maywood CES at #2 Cleveland

DIVISION II

#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Monroe

#9 Bravo at #8 Port of Los Angeles

#12 Northridge Academy at #5 LA Roosevelt

#13 Legacy at #4 LA Wilson

#14 Vaughn at #3 Torres

#11 Rancho Dominguez at #6 South East

#10 Downtown Magnets at #7 Franklin

#15 Chavez at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

Note: Division III second round May 14; Divisions I-III quarterfinals May 16; Divisions II-III semifinals May 19; Open and Division I semifinals May 20 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at TBD; Open and Division I finals May 23 at Dodger Stadium (times TBD).