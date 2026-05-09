High school baseball: City Section playoff pairings
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CITY SECTION BASEBALL PAIRINGS
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION III
#32 CALS Early College at #1 WISH Academy
#17 Hollywood at #16 Fairfax
#24 Santee at #9 Hamilton
#25 Lakeview Charter at #8 Fulton
#29 Smidt Tech at #4 Sotomayor
#30 Stella at #3 Marquez
#20 Harbor Teacher at #13 Westchester
#21 King/Drew at #12 Lincoln
#28 Collins Family at #5 Sun Valley Magnet
#26 University Prep Value at #7 Fremont
#23 Gardena at #10 Huntington Park
#18 LA Jordan at #15 Roybal
#19 Arleta at #14 East Valley
#22 Jefferson at #11 Eagle Rock
#27 Maywood Academy at #6 Triumph Charter
#31 Washington Prep at #2 Van Nuys
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Wilmington Banning at #1 Birmingham, Thursday
#5 Garfield at #4 Carson
#6 Granada Hills at #3 Bell
#7 South Gate at #2 El Camino Real
First Round
DIVISION I
#16 LA Marshall at #1 #1 Sylmar
#9 North Hollywood at #8 Chatsworth
#12 LA University at #5 Sun Valley Poly
#13 Verdugo Hills #4 LACES
#14 San Fernando at #3 Venice
#11 Narbonne at #6 Palisades
#10 Taft at #7 San Pedro
#15 Maywood CES at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION II
#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Monroe
#9 Bravo at #8 Port of Los Angeles
#12 Northridge Academy at #5 LA Roosevelt
#13 Legacy at #4 LA Wilson
#14 Vaughn at #3 Torres
#11 Rancho Dominguez at #6 South East
#10 Downtown Magnets at #7 Franklin
#15 Chavez at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
Note: Division III second round May 14; Divisions I-III quarterfinals May 16; Divisions II-III semifinals May 19; Open and Division I semifinals May 20 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at TBD; Open and Division I finals May 23 at Dodger Stadium (times TBD).