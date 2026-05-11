Prep talk: Crespi’s Grant Leary prepares to defend Southern Section golf title

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Grant Leary of Crespi is ready to defend his 2025 championship as Southern Section individual golf champion.

Qualifying begins Wednesday for the Northern Regional at Los Robles Golf Course. The top 20 players from the three regionals advance to the individual finals May 21 at River Ridge Country Club.

Leary shot 66 last year to win. He’s been playing well. He won a playoff at a U.S. Open qualifying tournament in Brentwood to advance to the final stage, a tournament June 8 in Sacramento. The U.S. Open will be in New York this season.

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He’s committed to San José State.

One top player who won’t be participating this year is sophomore Jaden Soong, the defending CIF state champion from St. Francis. His father, Chris, said Jaden has too many conflict dates this month on his schedule while trying to earn a spot to play in the Junior Presidents Cup in September at Medinah Country Club.

Soong is No. 10 in the standings. Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, is No. 7.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

