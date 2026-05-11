High school boys volleyball: City Section playoff scores and pairings
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CITY SECTION
MONDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION III
#1 New West Charter d. #9 Central City Value, 25-17, 16-25, 25-10, 17-25, 15-13
#13 Birmingham d. #5 University Prep Value, 3-1
#3 South East d. #11 Monroe, 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-16
#2 Legacy d. #7 Lincoln, 17-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
DIVISION IV
#8 Annenberg d. #17 Canoga Park, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 15-13
#4 Math & Science College Prep d. #12 Mendez, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
#6 King Drew at #3 Manual Arts
7 Maywood CES d. #2 RFK Community, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
DIVISION V
#1 WISH Academy d. #9 Alliance Levine, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23
#13 Rancho Dominguez d. #21 LAAAE, 25016, 25-20, 25-15
#14 Franklin d. #6 Gardena, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17
#10 Animo De La Hoya d. #15 Sotomayor, 28-30, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#4 Venice at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Chatsworth at #2 Palisades
DIVISION I
#4 North Hollywood at #1 Taft
#3 Cleveland at #2 Sylmar
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION II
#4 Marquez at #1 LA Hamilton
#7 Panorama at #6 Narbonne
DIVISON III
#13 Birmingham at #1 New West Charter
#3 South East at #2 Legacy
DIVISION IV
#8 Annenberg at #4 Math & Science College Prep
#7 Maywood Academy at #3 Manual Arts or #6 King/Drew
DIVISION V
#13 Rancho Dominguez at #1 WISH Academy
#14 Franklin at #10 Animo De La Hoya
Note: Finals in all divisions May-16 (sites and times TBA).