Prep talk: Pitchers to watch in Southern Section softball playoffs

Norco pitcher Coral Williams was the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year last season.

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It’s playoff time in high school softball, and the easiest way to advance is when your pitcher is in dominant form. Let’s take a look at some of the top pitchers to watch.

Lilly Hauser of top-seeded Murrieta Mesa is 16-0 with an 0.28 ERA.

No. 2-seeded Norco has two options in junior Coral Williams, last season’s Division 1 player of the year, and senior Peyton May.

JSerra’s Liliana Escobar is 13-5 with a 1.20 ERA and has a shutout over Norco.

Mia Valbuena of Marina will offer a strong challenge to Norco in a Division 1 playoff opener. She’s 18-4 with an 0.89 ERA.

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Rylee Silva of Orange Lutheran has 111 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings and a 1.13 ERA.

Aliyah Garcia of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is finally healthy and is 9-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Mya Coleman is 12-0 for Etiwanda while Mia Salas is 12-1 with a 2.33 ERA for Ganesha.

Fullerton has two pitchers with extensive experience. Malaya Majam-Finch is 8-2 with a 2.20 ERA and freshman Kaylee Mathews is 14-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

Gianna Messick of Glendora is 15-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.