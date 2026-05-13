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Prep talk: Pitchers to watch in Southern Section softball playoffs

Norco pitcher Coral Williams strides forward as she windmills a pitch.
Norco pitcher Coral Williams was the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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It’s playoff time in high school softball, and the easiest way to advance is when your pitcher is in dominant form. Let’s take a look at some of the top pitchers to watch.

Lilly Hauser of top-seeded Murrieta Mesa is 16-0 with an 0.28 ERA.

No. 2-seeded Norco has two options in junior Coral Williams, last season’s Division 1 player of the year, and senior Peyton May.

JSerra’s Liliana Escobar is 13-5 with a 1.20 ERA and has a shutout over Norco.

Mia Valbuena of Marina will offer a strong challenge to Norco in a Division 1 playoff opener. She’s 18-4 with an 0.89 ERA.

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Rylee Silva of Orange Lutheran has 111 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings and a 1.13 ERA.

Aliyah Garcia of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is finally healthy and is 9-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Mya Coleman is 12-0 for Etiwanda while Mia Salas is 12-1 with a 2.33 ERA for Ganesha.

Fullerton has two pitchers with extensive experience. Malaya Majam-Finch is 8-2 with a 2.20 ERA and freshman Kaylee Mathews is 14-1 with a 1.83 ERA.

Gianna Messick of Glendora is 15-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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