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High School Sports

Prep talk: This coach takes multitasking to a different level

Armando Fernandez, right poses for a photo his 4-year-old son, Armando IV.
Armando Fernandez with his 4-year-old son, Armando IV. He has coached four different teams to playoff wins this season.
(Fernandez family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The 2025-26 high school sports season has required Armando Fernandez to multitask at an extraordinary level.

He has served as head coach at Sotomayor for boys’ basketball and volleyball, and is interim head coach for baseball. He also was head coach for Franklin’s flag football team. Each team has won playoff games this season.

He also teaches religion classes at Cathedral while serving as director of transportation. And he’s married with children ages 19, 10 and 4.

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“Lucky I have an amazing wife who is supportive,” he said.

And what does she say when he keeps accepting coaching jobs?

“She rolls her eyes. Another one?”

He took over as interim baseball coach at Sotomayor two weeks ago. With the help of a volunteer assistant coach, Sotomayor opened the City Section Division III playoffs with a 7-2 win over Smidt Tech on Tuesday.

He also has two daughters playing softball and the 4-year-old is ready to make his T-ball debut.

As they say, a coach must wear many different hats, and Fernandez is literally doing just that.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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