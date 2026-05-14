High school baseball: City Section playoff results and schedule
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Birmingham 5, #8 Wilmington Banning 1
Second Round
DIVISION III
#1 Fairfax 22, #1 WISH Academy 0 (5 innings)
#9 LA Hamilton 20, #8 Fulton 0 (5 innings)
#4 Sotomayor 3, #13 Westchester 2
#21 King/Drew 12, #5 Sun Valley Magnet 6
#11 Eagle Rock 10, #6 Triumph Charter 0 (5 innings)
#19 Arleta 6, #3 Marquez 4
#7 Fremont 4, #23 Gardena 3
#2 Van Nuys 15, #15 Roybal 1 (5 innings)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION I
#8 Chatsworth at #1 Sylmar
#13 Verdugo Hills at #5 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Palisades at #3 Venice
#10 Taft at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION II
#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #8 Port of LA
#5 LA Roosevelt at #4 LA Wilson
#6 South East at #3 Torres
#7 Franklin at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
DIVISION III
#16 Fairfax at #9 LA Hamilton
#21 King/Drew at #4 Sotomayor
#19 Arleta at #11 Eagle Rock
#7 Fremont at #2 Van Nuys
Note: Divisions II-III semifinals May 19; Open-Division I semifinals May 20 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at TBD; Open-Division I finals May 23 at Dodger Stadium (times TBD).