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High School Sports

High school baseball: City Section playoff results and schedule

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By Los Angeles Times staff
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Birmingham 5, #8 Wilmington Banning 1

Second Round

DIVISION III

#1 Fairfax 22, #1 WISH Academy 0 (5 innings)

#9 LA Hamilton 20, #8 Fulton 0 (5 innings)

#4 Sotomayor 3, #13 Westchester 2

#21 King/Drew 12, #5 Sun Valley Magnet 6

#11 Eagle Rock 10, #6 Triumph Charter 0 (5 innings)

#19 Arleta 6, #3 Marquez 4

#7 Fremont 4, #23 Gardena 3

#2 Van Nuys 15, #15 Roybal 1 (5 innings)

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION I

#8 Chatsworth at #1 Sylmar

#13 Verdugo Hills at #5 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Palisades at #3 Venice

#10 Taft at #2 Cleveland

DIVISION II

#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #8 Port of LA

#5 LA Roosevelt at #4 LA Wilson

#6 South East at #3 Torres

#7 Franklin at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

DIVISION III

#16 Fairfax at #9 LA Hamilton

#21 King/Drew at #4 Sotomayor

#19 Arleta at #11 Eagle Rock

#7 Fremont at #2 Van Nuys

Note: Divisions II-III semifinals May 19; Open-Division I semifinals May 20 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at TBD; Open-Division I finals May 23 at Dodger Stadium (times TBD).

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