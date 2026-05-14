Prep baseball playoff roundup: Santa Margarita hits eight home runs in 19-1 victory

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Santa Margarita received the final at-large berth for the Southern Section Division 2 baseball playoffs, but the Eagles made clear on Thursday they are not going to let anyone think they lucked into the spot.

Andre Owens hit three of his team’s eight home runs in a 19-1 road victory over Rancho Christian. The short right-field fence was Santa Margarita’s favorite target, with six home runs going there.

Elsinore 3, Villa Park 2: An RBI single by Tyler Willeford in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and helped Elsinore eliminate top-seeded Villa Park in the Division 2 playoffs.

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Ganesha 2, Linfield Christian 1: After seven innings of scoreless ball, Ganesha scored two runs in the eighth to hang on for the victory on a Logan Schmidt two-run home run. Schmidt threw seven scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out five.

South Hills 2, San Clemente 0: Three pitchers combined for the shutout, with Gabriel Guerrero getting the final out and the save.

Newport Harbor 15, Trabuco Hills 1: Henry Mann went four for four, including a home run.

Great Oak 10, Valley View 5: Brayden Dominguez contributed two doubles and two RBIs.

Aquinas 3, Dana Hills 2: A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning won it for Aquinas. Carter Hadnot hit a home run and pitchers Gavin Loeb-Keene and Chris Alzaga combined for 12 strikeouts.

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Gahr 3, El Segundo 0: Carlos Munoz threw a four-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none. Bryce Morrison had two hits for Gahr.

Servite 2, Costa Mesa 0: Shane Wendler struck out 10 and gave up one hit for Servite. Jaden Liu hit an RBI single.

Royal 4, El Modena 3: A two-run walk-off double by Matthew Stout in the eighth inning gave Royal the victory. Dustin Dunwoody struck out nine and gave up one run in seven innings.

Chaminade 10, Newbury Park 9: The Eagles hung on to make the Mission League 6-0 in the postseason. Robby Morgan went four for four and Austin Maiden hit a three-run home run.

Bishop Alemany 4, Mission Viejo 1: Noel Barrientos gave up one run in five innings, with Mikey Martinez getting the save to end Mission Viejo’s 10-game winning streak. Brody Thompson had two RBIs for Alemany.

Loyola 18, Yorba Linda 0: Matthew Favela had three hits and four RBIs and freshman Sheriff Hall threw 4⅔ scoreless innings for the Cubs. Nate Avalos hit a grand slam, one of five home runs hit by the Cubs at home.

Westlake 4, Alta Loma 3: Blake Miller homered and finished with two hits and two RBIs.

City Section

Birmingham 5, Banning 1: The top-seeded Patriots advanced to a Wednesday semifinal game against Carson at Cal State Northridge. Carlos Acuna threw a complete game and JJ Rodriguez, whose father, Anthony, had his funeral on Wednesday, hit an RBI double.

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Sotomayor 3, Westchester 2: Albert Chavez struck out 13 in the eight-inning win.