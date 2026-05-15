Prep talk: Granada Hills coach Tom Harp goes for another boys’ volleyball title

Granada Hills High’s Tom Harp has been coaching since 1977, from football to volleyball to soccer.

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Tom Harp has been coaching volleyball at Granada Hills High for so long that few remember he won a City Section championship as a co-head football coach with Darryl Stroh in 1987.

In the 1990s, he turned exclusively to coaching boys’ and girls’ volleyball, winning a combined 15 City titles and making 28 finals appearances. The top-seeded Highlanders will try to deliver a seventh Open Division championship on Saturday when they face West Valley League rival Chatsworth in a 4 p.m. final at Birmingham.

The league rivals split their two West Valley matches, with each going five games. Chatsworth knocked off 17-time champion Palisades in the semifinals. MIT-bound Grant Chang is Chatsworth’s 6-foot-6 powerful outside hitter.

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All-City volleyball player RJ Francisco of Granada Hills shows off his hitting skills against Chatsworth. (Craig Weston)

Granada Hills has RJ Francisco, who had 19 kills in a win over Chatsworth.

City Section championships for boys volleyball on Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HlZvzErLQo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 14, 2026

The Southern Section Division 1 final is Friday night, with Mira Costa taking on Loyola in a 7:30 p.m. match at Cerritos College.

Regional and state playoffs begin next week.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.