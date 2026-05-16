Prep talk: Three passing tournaments to watch on Saturday

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Year 3 in charge of St. John Bosco High’s offense is about to begin for quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who will be a junior this fall.

St. John Bosco is hosting an eight-team seven-on-seven passing tournament on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. It’s one of three big passing tournaments this weekend, with Dana Hills and Long Beach Millikan also hosting tournaments.

2026 Brave 8 Invitational Passing Tournament is happening on Saturday, May 16 on campus at St. John Bosco HS. Excited to host some of the top programs in Southern California! #DestinationBosco #Brave8



Information: https://t.co/dYzfWWBQzl pic.twitter.com/vQD86PwkWq — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) May 8, 2026

Malau’ulu won’t have All-American receiver Madden Williams (now at Texas A&M), but class of 2028 receiver DJ Tubbs showed last year he’s ready to take on a leading role. Corona Centennial is also competing, which will mark the debut of Cathedral transfer Jaden Jefferson at quarterback.

Dana Hills has a 16-team tournament that includes Oxnard Pacifica, Laguna Beach and Crean Lutheran. Each of those schools returns big-time quarterbacks. Pool-play games begin at 8 a.m.

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Games at Long Beach Millikan begin at 9 a.m.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.