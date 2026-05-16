Southern Section track championships: Braelyn Combe three-peats, other records fall

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Braelyn Combe had an afternoon she will never forget Saturday at the Southern Section track and field finals at Moorpark High.

The Corona Santiago senior cruised to victory in the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 41.36 seconds to join Shannon Murikami of Saugus, Anita Siraki of Hoover and Destiny Collins of Great Oak as the only girls to win the Division I race three straight times. Combe also broke Murikami’s Division 1 record in the process.

“It means everything since this region is so stacked,” said Combe, who topped Murikami’s 4:42.50 in 2007 but was just off her personal-best 4:35. “I wanted to complete the task by winning it all three seasons. My goal was to get under the meet record so I’m happy. I’m getting closer and closer to that 4:30 barrier. I’ve got another step next week and state will be the deepest competition of all.”

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Later, Combe became the first Division 1 girl to three-peat in the 800 meters, pulling away around the final turn to win in 2:07.42, the second-fastest time in Division I history.

Notre Dame senior JJ Harel clears 7 feet, 1 inch to win the Division 3 high jump title at the Southern Section finals. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Irvine senior Summer Wilson dropped out of the 1,600 Division 2 race with one lap left, but the athlete committed to Duke rallied three hours later to win her third 3,200 crown in a season-best 10:23.01. She won Division 3 in 2024 and Division 2 last year. Division 3 winner Monserratt Santillan of Century ran the next-fastest eight-lap time (10:42.32).

Servite’s 4x100 relay featuring Jace Wells, Jorden Wells, Kamil Pelovello and Benjamin Harris posted the fastest time of the day, winning the Division 3 boys title in 38.39. The same foursome clocked 39.70 to break the state record at the Arcadia Invitational one month earlier.

“We made a few mistakes but I felt pretty good,” Harris said after increasing the Friars’ lead on the anchor leg. “The only bad thing was I took off a little too fast on my leg. We can definitely break our record — it all depends how good we can get the stick around the track. We still ran a fast time even with two messed up handoffs. We’re gonna get the record soon… it’s a question of when. Hopefully state will be that when and where.”

The four Division winners and 14 next best qualifiers in each event advanced to the CIF Masters Meet next Saturday in the same stadium.

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Loyola’s 4x100 relay won Division 1 in 41.25, Newbury Park won Division 2 in 40.68 and Gardena Serra won Division 4 in 41.47. Loyola also won the 4x800 relay in 7:46.56.

Harris went on to win the 100-meter dash in a wind-aided 10.18 seconds and the 200 in 20.51 with Jace Wells (20.72) and Jorden Wells (20.76) placing third and fourth in the 200.

Servite’s Benjamin Harris sprints to the finish line in the Division 3 final of the 4x100 relay at Moorpark High. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Servite sophomore Jaelen Hunter clocked 46.36 to defend his 400 title and set a Southern Section Division 3 record. Jace Wells was second in 47.01.

Loyola’s Ejam Johannes won the Division I race in 46.70. Servite also delivered an impressive performance in the 4x400 relay, shaving nearly three and a half seconds off the Division 3 record with a time of 3:11.05.

Rosary Academy, Servite’s sister school, won the Division 4 title in the 4x100 relay in 44.91, the fastest clocking of the meet. For the second year in a row Calabasas, (which beat Rosary at Mt. SAC in April) dropped the baton on the second handoff and placed seventh in the Division 3 race. That unfortunate miscue opened the door for the Royals to win the state title.

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However, Calabasas’ sprinters rebounded in the 100 as four Coyotes broke the Division 3 record. Champion Malia Rainey (11.41), runner-up Marley Scoggins (11.43) and third-place finisher Olivia Kirk (11.44) had the three fastest times in California this year and Devyn Sproles (11.69) also broke Scoggins’ 11.78 mark last spring.

Rosary sophomore Maliyah Collins defended her 100 title in Division 4 in 11.47 and doubled back to win the 200 in 23.41 and teammates Justine Wilson (24.03), Pfeiffer Lee (24.04) were right behind. Scoggins was the Division 3 winner in a wind-aided 23.27. Kirk (23.47), Rainey (23,61) and Sproles (24.05) got second, third and fifth, respectively.

San Jacinto Valley Academy’s Kaahliyah Lacy was third in the 200 in Division 4 and posted the day’s fastest time in the 100 hurdles in 13.43, the fastest time in the state this year and fifth-fastest wind-legal time in the nation. Lacy was on her way to winning the 300 hurdles but stumbled over the last two barriers to finish third in 46.21 and failed to qualify for Masters.

Moorpark’s Davis Benson wins the Division 3 long jump title with a leap of 23 feet, 5 inches on Saturday. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Long Beach Wilson swept the top four Division 1 spots in the 400. Clara Adams won in 52.98, Saniah Varnado was second in 53.53, Brooklyn Fowler was third in 54.57 and Brooke Blue was fourth in 54.98. Rosary’s Wilson won the Division 4 race in 54.84.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior JJ Harel was at his very best in the high jump, clearing 7 feet, 1 inch to win the Division 3 title and break the school and meet record. His height is the top mark in California this season and sixth-best in the country—not bad for someone who thought his season might be over two weeks before.

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“I had a pain injection in my knee and couldn’t jump for a week and a half,” said the reigning state champion, whose previous best was a 7-0.25 effort as a sophomore in the section finals. “I was deciding if I should compete but I woke up the next day and felt better. I thought if I didn’t jump well today I’d be done for the year.”

Instead, the USC commit surprised himself by clearing the first four heights on his first attempt.

“I didn’t even touch the bar — it was a 7-2 clear,” Harel said of his winning effort. “On a good day, I’m a 7-3. I beat my own record by three-fourths of an inch. Even at 6-8, I was way over it.”

Moorpark’s Davis Benson won the Division 3 long jump with a leap of 23-5 (only one inch off his personal best), won the 110 hurdles in 14.05, ran the anchor leg on the Musketeers’ third-place 4x100 relay and was second to Harel in the high jump (6-06.00).

“What’s my favorite event? Hard question … they’re all tied,” Benson said. “I’ve had a really fun time in the hurdles — I’m showing a lot of improvement. I came close to my [personal record] in the long jump and didn’t even hit the board, so I’m excited for Masters.”

Jaslene Massey of Aliso Niguel won the Division 1 title in the shot put (48-11.50) and the discus (180-02), posting the best marks of the day in both events.

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Jurupa Valley senior AB Hernandez won the Division 3 girls high jump (5-08.00), long jump (20-04.75) and triple jump (41-07.25) titles.

In the boys’ team scoring, Mira Costa took Division 1 with 62 points, four more than Loyola. Murrieta Valley won Division 2 with 51 points, Notre Dame won Division 3 with 95 points and Gardena Serra won Division 4 with 70 points.

On the girls’ side, Long Beach Wilson won the Division I championship with 96 points, Claremont won Division 2 with 76, JSerra racked up 126 points to take the Division 3 title and Rosary won Division 4 with 112 points.