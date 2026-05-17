Prep talk: Harvard-Westlake rises to the top in Southern Section Division 1 tennis
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Harvard-Westlake’s boys’ tennis team accomplished something on Friday few have done: topple Irvine University.
The Wolverines ended University’s four-year run as tennis champions with a 10-8 win at the Southern Section Division 1 championships. University is a 16-time champion.
Aiden Zadeh had an important win in singles. Chase Klugo and Aaron Chung swept their doubles competition. And Gideon Ames won the clinching set.
At a school that excels in many different sports, the Wolverines rose to the top. The season continues with regional and state competition.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.