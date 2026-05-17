High school boys volleyball: SoCal Regional playoffs schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOCAL REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First Round
DIVISION I
#1 8 Torrey Pines at #1 Mira Costa
#5 Corona del Mar at #4 Redondo Union
#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Huntington Beach
#7 Bishop’s at #2 Loyola
DIVISION II
#8 Sunny Hills at #1 Francis Parker
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Windward
#6 Granada Hills at #3 La Costa Canyon
#2 Orange Lutheran at #7 Eastlake
DIVISON III
#8 Foothill Tech at #1 Central East
#5 Edison at #4 Bishop Diego
#6 Mission Bay at #3 Woodland Hills Taft
#7 Culver City at #2 Bonita Vista
DIVISION IV
#8 Franklin at #1 Christian
#5 Vasquez at #4 Marquez
#6 Birmingham at #3 Temescal Canyon
#7 Maywood CES at #2 Point Loma
Note: Semifinals May 21 at higher seeds; Finals May 23 at higher seeds; State Finals May 30 at Fresno City College.