Loyola wins Southern Section Division 1 lacrosse championship

There’s no denying that Loyola’s lacrosse program is best in Southern California and could be that way for years to come with the number of elite young players participating.

On Saturday night, the Cubs (16-3) won their latest Southern Section Division 1 championship with a 14-6 win over Santa Margarita. The Cubs have won three title since the sport was adopted as a championship event in the Southern Section. Defense has been Loyola’s strength all season.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 1 Boys Lacrosse Champions the Loyola Cubs! 🥍#CIFSSLAX pic.twitter.com/IFzHqcBDPh — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 17, 2026

Senior defenders Chase Hellie and Everett Rolph and junior goalkeeper William Russo led one of the best defenses in program history under coach Jimmy Borell.

Senior Cash Ginsberg finished with five goals and junior North Carolina commit Tripp King finished with two goals.

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Orange Lutheran won Division 2 boys over Edison and Windward won Division 3.

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Introducing your 2026 CIF-SS @SoCaliFord Division 1 Girls Lacrosse Champions the Mira Costa Mustangs! 🥍#CIFSSLAX pic.twitter.com/Yuf9nd9r2M — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) May 17, 2026

In girls Division 1, Mira Costa upset top-seeded Santa Margarita 12-6.