High school softball: City Section Monday playoff scores, updated schedule

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HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

First Round

DIVISION II

#16 Triumph Charter 16, #17 Middle College 6

#20 Cleveland 20, #13 Dorsey 2

#10 North Hollywood 12, #14 USC-MAE 0

#18 Taft 13, #15 Central City Value 0

DIVISION III

#16 Van Nuys 19, #17 Alliance Bloomfield 2

#20 East Valley 14, #13 Community Charter 3

#14 VAAS 18, #19 Angelou 0

#15 Reseda 24, #18 Stella 0

DIVISION IV

#16 Vaughn 44, #17 West Adams 33

#20 Hawkins 28, #13 LAAAE 7

#14 Franklin 19, #19 Mendez 7

#18 Diego Rivera 24, #15 Discovery 8

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION I

#16 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Venice

#9 San Fernando at #8 Bravo

#12 Lincoln at #5 Chavez

#13 Animo Venice at #4 Chatsworth

#14 LA University at #3 Port of LA

#11 Harbor Teacher at #6 Eagle Rock

#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Garfield

#15 LA Hamilton at #2 Marquez

Second Round

DIVISION II

#16 Triumph Charter at #1 LA Marshall

#9 Northridge Academy at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Fremont at #5 Symar

#20 Cleveland at #4 Narbonne

#19 North Hollywood at #3 Roosevelt

#11 Orthopaedic at #5 Arleta

#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 South Gate

#18 Taft at #2 LA Wilson

DIVISION III

#16 Van Nuys at #1 Bell

#9 Palisades at #8 Hollywood

#12 Lakeview Charter at #5 South East

#20 East Valley at #4 Maywood Academy

#14 VAAS at #3 Maywood CES

#11 Westchester at #6 Torres

#10 Animo Robinson at #7 LACES

#15 Reseda at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

DIVISION IV

#16 Vaughn at #1 Jefferson

#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Alliance Levine

#12 Downtown Magnets at #5 University Prep Value

#20 Hawkins at #4 Huntington Park

#14 Franklin at #3 Santee

#11 Bernstein at #6 Camino Nuevo

#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 CALS Early College

#18 Diego Rivera at #2 LA Jordan

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Granada Hills

#5 El Camino Real at #4 San Pedro

#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 Birmingham

#7 Legacy at #2 Carson

Note: Division I-IV quarterfinals May 22 at higher seeds; Semifinals all divisions May 27 at higher seeds; Finals all divisions May 29-30 at TBD.