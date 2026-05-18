Prep talk: Tyler Starling of Agoura shows you can try baseball, track at same time

Tyler Starling of Agoura High is a top baseball and football player who also competed at the Southern Section Division 3 track finals.

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Tyler Starling of Agoura High is a teenager every coach wishes to have. Regardless of how good he has become in baseball, he continues to play multiple sports to have fun, hang out with his friends and perhaps please his mother, Amanda, who happens to be Agoura’s track coach.

In the fall, Starling caught 56 passes for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver. In baseball, he leads the team in hitting with a .362 average and sent his seventh home run over the fence at Agoura near the pool in a playoff win on Friday. He’s also a left-handed pitcher. He missed Saturday’s baseball practice to compete at the Southern Section Division 3 track finals, where he finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 22-4 1/2 and also ran on two relay teams.

“I’ve always loved all three sports,” he said.

This is where the home run ball of Agoura’s Tyler Starling ended up on Friday. To be named Starling Cove if next one lands in pool. pic.twitter.com/lBAw6zq4OD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2026

“He’s the best athlete in Ventura County,” baseball coach Adam Goldstein said.

Starling is 6 feet 1, 205 pounds and committed to UC San Diego for baseball. If someone needs a receiver for intramural football, he can be the ringer.

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“The guy is a freak athlete,” football coach Dustin Croick said.

The baseball team faces Garden Grove Pacifica in a Division 3 playoff game on Tuesday.

Starling has cleared his schedule to hit and pitch — unless his mother comes calling.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.