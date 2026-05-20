Sophomore Carlos Acuna grinds out complete game to send Birmingham to Dodger Stadium

Pitcher Carlos Acuna grinded out a complete game in Birmingham’s 4-1 win over Carson to send the Patriots to Dodger Stadium.

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If anyone needs a definition for what grinding means in sports, sophomore Carlos Acuna’s performance on Wednesday at Cal State Northridge provided the answer.

In six of seven innings, the Birmingham High pitcher saw Carson get the leadoff man on base. That’s usually something that leads to disaster. But Acuna kept coming up with key strikeouts pitching into the seventh.

Coach Matt Mowry was asked if Acuna was close to being pulled.

“Heck yeah,” he said. “He was on the edge of coming out.”

Carlos Acuna complete game. Birmingham 4, Carson 1. ECR vs. Birmingham on Saturday at 1 pm at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3HWxyX2Eky — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2026

Except Acuna refused to give Mowry the chance. He got a fly ball out to right field to end a 4-1 complete-game victory to send Birmingham into the City Section Open Division championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium against West Valley League rival El Camino Real, a 4-3 winner over Granada Hills. Birmingham has won eight City titles. El Camino Real has won 10.

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Acuna threw 102 pitches to finish his pitching season with an 11-0 record. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up four hits. As he has done all season, he pitched with the maturity of a senior. Nothing fazes him.

“It’s an amazing season he’s having,” Mowry said.

He has thrown 91 innings and since Birmingham has opted out of playing in the state playoffs, Saturday’s game at Dodger Stadium will be his last this season. He’ll be playing third base or second base, and that’s fine with him.

“I love this team,” Acuna said. “I want to play one last game.”

Mr. Clutch. RJ De La Rosa delivers two-run single. ECR 4, Granada Hills 3. End of 6 pic.twitter.com/49pSyiIDAh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 20, 2026

When in trouble, Acuna turned to his slider as his out pitch. The only run he gave up came in the sixth inning after Xavier Allen had a double and scored on a ground out.

Carlos Acuna gets big strikeout in fifth. pic.twitter.com/V8uooTHVkz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 21, 2026

JJ Rodriguez contributed two RBIs for Birmingham and JuJu Monroe-Truitt had two hits and one RBI.

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It will be No. 1-seeded Birmingham against No. 2-seeded El Camino Real on Saturday in a venue both programs know well. Nathan Soto will start on the mound for Birmingham and Hudson December for El Camino Real.