El Camino Real rallies for win over Granada Hills to earn trip to Dodger Stadium
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RJ De La Rosa, with his hair bleached blond for the playoffs, sent El Camino Real to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of sixth inning to defeat Granada Hills 4-3 in a City Section Open Division semifinal at Cal State Northridge.
For three consecutive innings, El Camino Real couldn’t get anyone to come through with a clutch hit even though a runner was on third base. Finally, in the sixth, two walks and a single loaded the bases. An error with one out cut El Camino Real’s deficit to 3-2. There were two outs and two strikes on De La Rosa when he hit a changeup from Foss Bohlen to right field.
“I saw my pitch,” he said. “I wanted to take advantage. It was the bottom of the sixth. The team needed me most and I pulled through. It was an amazing moment. These boys are my brothers. I will fight for them. I will do everything for them. I can’t wait to make some memories at Dodger Stadium.”
El Camino Real will be trying to surpass Chatsworth as an 11-time City championat 1 p.m. Saturday against Birmingham or Carson.
Jackson Sellz threw a complete game, something he always seems to do, finishing with six strikeouts and overcoming a three-run third inning for Granada Hills in which the Highlanders bunted three times and received an RBI double from Landon Tuch.
Division I
Taft 2, Venice 0: The Toreadors advanced to Dodger Stadium for the Division I final. Victor Vara threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks.