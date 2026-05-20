El Camino Real rallies for win over Granada Hills to earn trip to Dodger Stadium

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RJ De La Rosa, with his hair bleached blond for the playoffs, sent El Camino Real to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of sixth inning to defeat Granada Hills 4-3 in a City Section Open Division semifinal at Cal State Northridge.

For three consecutive innings, El Camino Real couldn’t get anyone to come through with a clutch hit even though a runner was on third base. Finally, in the sixth, two walks and a single loaded the bases. An error with one out cut El Camino Real’s deficit to 3-2. There were two outs and two strikes on De La Rosa when he hit a changeup from Foss Bohlen to right field.

Mr. Clutch. RJ De La Rosa delivers two-run single. ECR 4, Granada Hills 3. End of 6 pic.twitter.com/49pSyiIDAh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 20, 2026

“I saw my pitch,” he said. “I wanted to take advantage. It was the bottom of the sixth. The team needed me most and I pulled through. It was an amazing moment. These boys are my brothers. I will fight for them. I will do everything for them. I can’t wait to make some memories at Dodger Stadium.”

RJ De La Rosa lets out a roar after deliving a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 4-3 El Camino Real win over Granada Hills in City Open Division semifinal. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

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El Camino Real will be trying to surpass Chatsworth as an 11-time City championat 1 p.m. Saturday against Birmingham or Carson.

ECR 4, Granada Hills 3. Dodger Stadium next. pic.twitter.com/31wILpBSfv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 20, 2026

Jackson Sellz threw a complete game, something he always seems to do, finishing with six strikeouts and overcoming a three-run third inning for Granada Hills in which the Highlanders bunted three times and received an RBI double from Landon Tuch.

Division I

Taft 2, Venice 0: The Toreadors advanced to Dodger Stadium for the Division I final. Victor Vara threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks.

