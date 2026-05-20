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Prep softball roundup: Liliana Escobar pitches JSerra to 1-0 win over Garden Grove Pacifica

Liliana Escobar of JSerra High windmills a pitch.
Liliana Escobar of JSerra High threw a shutout in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal defeat of Garden Grove Pacifica.
(Dylan Stewart)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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To win a Southern Section Division 1 softball championship this season, a team is going to have to figure out how to topple JSerra pitcher Liliana Escobar. It’s not easy.

She pitched the Lions into the Division 1 semifinals on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Gardena Grove Pacifica. She struck out 10 and walked none. A home run in the first inning by Annabel Raftery was the only run of the game. JSerra will play No. 2-seeded Norco in the semifinals.

Norco 8, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0: Savannah Gonzalez hit two home runs and Peyton May threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the Cougars. Notre Dame, the Mission League champions, finish 23-4.

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La Habra 11, Orange Lutheran 8: The surprising Highlanders, who knocked off top-seeded Murrieta Mesa earlier, have now eliminated Trinity League champion Orange Lutheran in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Georgia Rickenbacker, Angelina Renteria, Danielle Sanchez and Rylee Gruener hit home runs to lead a 13-hit attack. Cate Medvitz, Rylee Silva and Carlie Snyder hit home runs for Orange Lutheran.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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