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Prep talk: Culver City volleyball finds a way to succeed without home court

Culver City High sophomore Ken Hasegawa, right, spikes the volleyball against two blockers.
Culver City High sophomore Ken Hasegawa lets loose a spike.
(George Laase)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Incredibly, Culver City High‘s boys’ volleyball team had just two home matches this season and still won a Southern Section Division 6 championship last week.

It’s a tribute to coach Joe Manzo and his players’ ability to overcome the unavailability of the school gym after it was damaged by flooding in the fall.

Sophomore Ken Hasegawa became a standout this season. Senior Casey Brennan also knew something about overcoming adversity. He left Palisades after the fires of January 2025 shut down his school and destroyed neighborhoods. His play was critical to winning the championship.

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Culver City’s season ended Tuesday with a loss in the Division III regional playoffs.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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