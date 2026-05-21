High school softball: Saturday’s Southern Section semifinals playoff schedule
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SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Semifinals
DIVISION 1
La Habra at Etiwanda
JSerra at Norco
DIVISION 2
Whittier Christian at St. Paul
San Clemente at Mater Dei
DIVISION 3
North Torrance at Great Oak
Riverside Prep at Dos Pueblos
DIVISION 4
Oxnard at Monrovia
Burbank Burroughs at Mission Viejo
DIVISION 5
Patriot at Grace
Covina at Northwood
DIVISION 6
Granite Hills at Irvine
Hesperia Christian at Arroyo
DIVISION 7
Ramona Convent at Faith Baptist
Cathedral City at Edgewood
DIVISION 8
San Bernardino at Workman
Capistrano Valley Christian at Arroyo Valley
Note: Finals May 28-30 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.