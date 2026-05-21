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High School Sports

High school softball: Saturday’s Southern Section semifinals playoff schedule

Softballs, helmet and glove.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Semifinals

DIVISION 1
La Habra at Etiwanda
JSerra at Norco

DIVISION 2
Whittier Christian at St. Paul
San Clemente at Mater Dei

DIVISION 3
North Torrance at Great Oak
Riverside Prep at Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 4
Oxnard at Monrovia
Burbank Burroughs at Mission Viejo

DIVISION 5
Patriot at Grace
Covina at Northwood

DIVISION 6
Granite Hills at Irvine
Hesperia Christian at Arroyo

DIVISION 7
Ramona Convent at Faith Baptist
Cathedral City at Edgewood

DIVISION 8
San Bernardino at Workman
Capistrano Valley Christian at Arroyo Valley

Note: Finals May 28-30 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine.

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