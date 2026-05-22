High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated schedule
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SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Corona 2
Norco 3, Orange Lutheran 0
St. John Bosco at La Mirada, Saturday at 11 a.m.
Harvard-Westlake 2, Cypress 1
DIVISION 2
Ganesha 4, Elsinore 0
Newport Harbor 8, Aquinas 0
Santa Ana Foothill 3, Yucaipa 1
Loyola 3, Alemany 0
DIVISION 3
Mira Costa 13, Dos Pueblos 6
St. Francis 3, Warren 1
Agoura 4, Fullerton 1
Millikan 1, Summit 0
DIVISION 4
Rio Mesa 2, Saugus 1
Glendora 4, Anaheim Canyon 3
Grand Terrace 4, Marina 1
Laguna Beach 6, Moorpark 4
DIVISION 5
Irvine 2, Cathedral 1
Kaiser 7, Santa Barbara 0
Long Beach Wilson 6, Temescal Canyon 1
Culver City 11, St. Bernard 6
DIVISION 6
Brentwood 9, Foothill Tech 7
Trinity Classical Academy 7, El Rancho 6
Covina 11, Western Christian 6
Lakewood 5, Muir 3
DIVISION 7
North Torrance 10, Carpinteria 0
Santa Paula 7, Patriot 1
South El Monte 5, Golden Valley 2
Norwalk 7, Arroyo 1
DIVISION 8
Rancho Alamitos 4, Chadwick 2
Oxford Academy 7, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 6
Duarte 7, Nuview Bridge 5
Schurr 2, Artesia 1
DIVISION 9
Crossroads Christian 6, Lennox Academy 3
Webb Ojai 14, Valley 4
Rolling Hills Prep 10, Riverside Bethel Christian 1
Temecula Prep 6, Garden Grove Santiago 3
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3:15 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Norco
Harvard-Westlake vs. St. John Bosco or La Mirada
DIVISION 2
Newport Harbor at Ganesha
Santa Ana Foothill at Loyola
DIVISION 3
St. Francis at Mira Costa
Millikan at Agoura
DIVISION 4
Rio Mesa at Glendora
Grand Terrace at Laguna Beach
DIVISION 5
Kaiser at Irvine
Long Beach Wilson at Culver City
DIVISION 6
Trinity Classical Academy at Brentwood
Covina at Lakewood
DIVISION 7
North Torrance at Santa Paula
Norwalk at South El Monte
DIVISION 8
Oxford Academy at Rancho Alamitos
Schurr at Duarte
DIVISION 9
Webb at Crossroads Christian
Rolling Hills Prep at Temecula Prep
Note: Finals in all divisions May 29-30.