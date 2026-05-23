High school softball: Southern Section Saturday playoff scores
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SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Semifinals
DIVISION 1
La Mirada 5, La Habra 1
JSerra 2, Norco 0
DIVISION 2
Whittier Christian 11, St. Paul 6
Mater Dei 4, San Clemente 2
DIVISION 3
Great Oak 4, North Torrance 3
Riverside Prep 4, Dos Pueblos 2
DIVISION 4
Oxnard 1, Monrovia 0
Mission Viejo 5, Burbank Burroughs 3
DIVISION 5
Grace 16, Patriot 10
Northwood 15, Covina 3
DIVISION 6
Irvine 16, Granite Hills 2
Arroyo 11, Hesperia Christian 4
DIVISION 7
Ramona Convent 17, Faith Baptist 9
Edgewood 6, Cathedral City 0
DIVISION 8
San Bernardino 25, Workman 3
Arroyo Valley 18, Capistrano Valley 7
Note: Finals May 28-30 at Bill Barber Memorial Park, Irvine (times TBA).