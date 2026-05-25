Prep talk: Mattias Di Maggio of Dos Pueblos enjoys one of the best freshman years ever

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Good as advertised.

That’s all you can say about Dos Pueblos freshman outfielder Mattias Di Maggio, whose first year of high school baseball came to an end with a 13-6 playoff loss to Mira Costa. But what a season he had.

He struck out once in 84 at-bats (it came against a Santa Barbara left-handed pitcher). He set a school record with 11 home runs. He batted .508 with 36 hits and nine doubles.

Said Mira Costa coach Andy Diver: “Very special player. Most polished freshman I have ever seen.”

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College and pro scouts are well aware of his talents, so it will be interesting to see what he can accomplish over the next three seasons of high school baseball. At least Goleta is going to be quite popular to visit just to see him play.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.