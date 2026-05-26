Prep talk: JSerra to play La Mirada for Southern Section Division 1 softball title on Friday

Liliana Escobar will pitch for JSerra in the Division 1 softball final against La Mirada in Irvine.

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The Southern Section finalized its championship schedule for softball this week, and the Division 1 final between La Mirada and JSerra will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Bill Barber Park in Irvine.

La Mirada is 26-4 and will be facing JSerra pitcher Liliana Escobar, the best in the Southland. La Mirada lost to JSerra 5-2 on March 7. The Matadores have been led by Riley Hilliard, who’s hitting .577 with 10 home runs.

Revised Southern Section championship softball schedule. JSerra-La Mirada moved to Friday night in Irvine. pic.twitter.com/nN9n6gL8bj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 25, 2026

JSerra (24-8), which began the school year winning the Southern Section flag football championship, is trying to end the year on top behind the arm of Escobar, who has 252 strikeouts in 146 innings. The top hitter has been sophomore catcher Annabel Raftery.

The Division 2 final will match Mater Dei against Whittier Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.

The Southern Section is waiting for the baseball semifinals to be played on Tuesday before announcing dates and times. The only certainty is the Division 1 final will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton unless either of the finalists has a scheduling issue on that date.

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