High school softball: Wednesday’s City Section playoff scores
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CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Wednesday’s Results
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Granada Hills 12, #4 San Pedro 9
#2 Carson 12, #3 Birmingham 2
DIVISION I
#1 Venice 7, #4 Chatsworth 2
#6 Eagle Rock 5, #10 Verdugo Hills 4
DIVISION II
#1 LA Marshall 5, #5 Sylmar 4
#6 Arleta 8, #18 Taft 5
DIVISION III
#5 South East 16, #9 Palisades 8
#15 Reseda 20, #11 Westchester 9
DIVISION IV
#4 Huntington Park 23, #16 Vaughn 2
#14 Franklin 5, #18 Diego Rivera 3
Note: Finals in all divisions May 29-30 (sites and times TBA).