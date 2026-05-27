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High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s City Section playoff scores

Softballs, helmet and glove.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Wednesday’s Results
SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION
#1 Granada Hills 12, #4 San Pedro 9
#2 Carson 12, #3 Birmingham 2

DIVISION I
#1 Venice 7, #4 Chatsworth 2
#6 Eagle Rock 5, #10 Verdugo Hills 4

DIVISION II
#1 LA Marshall 5, #5 Sylmar 4
#6 Arleta 8, #18 Taft 5

DIVISION III
#5 South East 16, #9 Palisades 8
#15 Reseda 20, #11 Westchester 9

DIVISION IV
#4 Huntington Park 23, #16 Vaughn 2
#14 Franklin 5, #18 Diego Rivera 3

Note: Finals in all divisions May 29-30 (sites and times TBA).

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