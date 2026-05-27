Prep talk: Will next season’s state championships in baseball, softball produce few opt outs?

After winning the City Section Open Division baseball title at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Birmingham High has opted out of playing in next week’s regional playoffs.

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The number of high school baseball and softball teams in Southern California not wanting to participate in the regional playoffs next week continues to grow. The question is: Next season, when there are state championships held in the two sports, will there be fewer opt outs?

“I would think so,” said Brian Seymour, associate executive director of the CIF.

The City Section Open Division baseball champion, Birmingham, and runner-up, El Camino Real, both passed on the regional playoffs. Three of the four Division 1 semifinalists — Norco, Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame — also opted out. In Southern Section softball, the two Division 1 finalists, JSerra and La Mirada, are ending their seasons on Friday.

These are softball opt outs for state playoffs so far:



JSerra Catholic

Cathedral City

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

Lutheran/Orange

Northwood

La Mirada

Pacifica/Garden Grove

San Clemente

Warren

Elsinore

Kennedy

ML King — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 25, 2026

Travel ball begins in June, and that’s the big roadblock for softball, with many coaches and players participating. Next season, the state championships would be held the first weekend of June, the same dates as this year’s regional finals, so solving the softball dilemma remains uncertain.

The following Southern Section baseball teams have opted out for next week’s state playoffs. Trinity Classical Academy, Harvard-Westlake, Norco, Crossroads Christian, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks,

Agoura. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 26, 2026

“We’ve heard the comment from a number of different coaches [that] once we go to a state tournament, they were more inclined to make it work,” Seymour said. “Softball may take a little longer to come around. The power of representing your community and school is a little bit more than playing for your fifth travel team.”

But players invest thousands of dollars in club softball and coaches make good summer money in travel ball.

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Seymour said multiple sites are under consideration in Southern California and Northern California to host the state championships.

He’s hopeful both will catch on like swimming did when the CIF first had state championships.

“We have everybody in swimming now, where the first year was hit and miss,” he said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.