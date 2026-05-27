Prep talk: Will next season’s state championships in baseball, softball produce few opt outs?
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The number of high school baseball and softball teams in Southern California not wanting to participate in the regional playoffs next week continues to grow. The question is: Next season, when there are state championships held in the two sports, will there be fewer opt outs?
“I would think so,” said Brian Seymour, associate executive director of the CIF.
The City Section Open Division baseball champion, Birmingham, and runner-up, El Camino Real, both passed on the regional playoffs. Three of the four Division 1 semifinalists — Norco, Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame — also opted out. In Southern Section softball, the two Division 1 finalists, JSerra and La Mirada, are ending their seasons on Friday.
Travel ball begins in June, and that’s the big roadblock for softball, with many coaches and players participating. Next season, the state championships would be held the first weekend of June, the same dates as this year’s regional finals, so solving the softball dilemma remains uncertain.
“We’ve heard the comment from a number of different coaches [that] once we go to a state tournament, they were more inclined to make it work,” Seymour said. “Softball may take a little longer to come around. The power of representing your community and school is a little bit more than playing for your fifth travel team.”
But players invest thousands of dollars in club softball and coaches make good summer money in travel ball.
Seymour said multiple sites are under consideration in Southern California and Northern California to host the state championships.
He’s hopeful both will catch on like swimming did when the CIF first had state championships.
“We have everybody in swimming now, where the first year was hit and miss,” he said.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.