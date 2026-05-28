Plenty of intrigue heading into state track and field championships

Servite High’s Benjamin Harris sprints to the finish line in the Southern Section Division 3 final of the 4x100 relay at Moorpark High on May 16.

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There are plenty of compelling storylines involving Southland teams and athletes heading into the CIF state track and field championships this weekend in Clovis, perhaps none more enticing than Long Beach Wilson’s bid for the national record in the girls’ 4x400 relay.

Having just smashed Long Beach Poly’s 22-year-old California standard of 3 minutes 35.49 seconds with their 3:33.83 clocking at the Southern Section Masters Meet in Moorpark last Saturday, the foursome of Brooke Blue, Brooklyn Fowler, Saniah Varnado and Clara Adams will try to go even lower.

Adams also established herself as the favorite to win the 400 meters at Buchanan High in Clovis — prelims are Friday and finals Saturday — after a blistering 51.98-second effort at the Masters Meet that broke the Southern Section record. The Bruins are vying for a fourth consecutive team title.

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Servite won the boys’ team title last year and is well positioned to defend it if the Friars pile up points as expected in the relays and sprints, paced by junior Benjamin Harris, who anchored their nation-leading 39.70 clocking at the Arcadia Invitational, which broke the Friars’ own 4x100 state record. Harris remains the front-runner in the 100. His wind-aided 10.17-second timing in the 100 last weekend equaled the fourth-fastest time in state history.

Harris is the clear favorite since the last two state champions are not in the field (Brandon Arrington of Spring Valley Mount Miguel reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 recruiting cycle, and Concord De La Salle’s Jaden Jefferson graduated early). Harris’ wind-aided 20.51 in the 200 two weeks ago also sets him up for a duel with Nicolas Obimga of Torrance (the wind-legal state leader at 20.66) and Elk Grove’s Cy Lugo (20.67), the Sac-Joaquin Section record holder.

In the 400, Servite’s Jaelen Hunter (whose 46.32 last spring was a state freshman record) will try to avenge his loss to Loyola’s Ejam Yohannes by 11-hundredths of a second at the Masters Meet.

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Defending state 300 hurdles champion Jayden Rendon of Carson faces stiff competition in that event from state leader Brady Tse of San José Harker, Palm Desert’s Kingston Penny and Etiwanda’s Brandon Andrade.

Venice senior shotputter Lawrence Kensinger threw himself into the front-runner role with a personal best and City Section record mark of 65 feet 11 inches on May 21, and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s JJ Harel will try to repeat as high jump champion after clearing a state-leading 7 feet 1 inch in the section finals two weeks ago.

Braelyn Combe beat Santa Rosa Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen by five-hundredths of a second in a personal-best 4:35.64 in last year’s state 1,600 final, and the Corona Santiago senior is favored to win that event again while attempting to become the first girl in state history to pull off a 1,600, 800 and 4x800 relay trifecta.

Irvine’s Summer Wilson, who broke the Woodward Park course record at the state cross-country finals in the fall and breezed to victory in the 3,200 meters at last week’s Masters Meet in a personal-best 10:14.25, is the co-favorite to win the eight-lapper Saturday along with La Jolla’s Chiara Dailey, the San Diego Section 800, 1,600 and 3,200 champion.