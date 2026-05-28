Tom Meusborn announces retirement as head baseball coach at Sierra Canyon

Tom Meusborn, a future City Section Hall of Fame coach from his days at Chatsworth, will step down at Sierra Canyon after four years as baseball head coach.

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Tom Meusborn said Thursday he is ending his days as a head baseball coach after nearly 35 years. He coached Sierra Canyon the last four years, but became a future City Section Hall of Famer when he guided Chatsworth to eight City titles during his 27-year reign, the most by any coach.

He also was an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge for one year..

Meusborn, 65, said he would love to stay involved with Sierra Canyon as an assistant but is done as a head coach.

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“I’ve been doing this at a high level for a long, long time,” he said. “It’s just time. It’s time to pass the torch. I’ve enjoyed every minute here and at Chatsworth. It’s just time.”

Tom Meusborn is stepping down after four years at Sierra Canyon. (Sierra Canyon)

Meusborn has been coaching for so long that he’s been facing off against many of his former players who became coaches, such as Jared Halpert and Joe Guntz at Harvard-Westlake.

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By retiring, he makes himself eligible for the City Section Hall of Fame, which will announce its class of 2027 inductees next year.

Just don’t expect to see Meusborn leave the game completely.

“I don’t play golf,” he said. “I want to stay involved.”