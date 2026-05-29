Prep talk: Last of four softball-playing Justman sisters wants to go out a City champion
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It’s the end of the Justman era in high school softball on Friday.
Zoe Justman, the fourth sister to play in the City Section, will try to help Granada Hills High win the Open Division championship on Friday against Carson at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy High in South Gate. The two teams will be playing in their fourth straight final.
Justman is a senior and the youngest girl in the family. As an outfielder this season, she’s hitting .538 with 49 hits, including 12 doubles, 10 triples and seven home runs. She’s committed to UC Santa Barbara.
Before her, there was Sophia, who graduated from Granada Hills in 2017. Sister Ava was a standout pitcher at Chatsworth playing alongside sister Emily.
Zoe has been All-City as a shortstop but also has been playing outfield. The family keeps delivering City titles. There is one more sibling but it’s a boy in elementary school. Count on the sisters to prepare him for whatever sport he turns to and show off all their championship rings.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.