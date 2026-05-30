High school softball: City and Southern Section finals scores and schedule
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CITY SECTION SOFTBALL FiNALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Legacy
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Carson 12, #1 Granada Hills 1
DIVISION III
#5 South East 13, #15 Reseda 2
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Birmingham
DIVISION I
#1 Venice vs. #6 Eagle Rock, 2 p.m.
DIVISION II
#1 LA Marshall vs. #6 Arleta, 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
#4 Huntington Park vs. #14 Franklin, 11:30 a.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Cal State Fullerton
DIVISION 1
St. John Bosco 2, Norco 0
DIVISION 9
Webb 12, Rolling Hills Prep 6
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Cal State Fullerton
DIVISION 4
Glendora vs. Laguna Beach, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Brentwood vs. Covina, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Mira Costa vs. Agoura, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 7
North Torrance vs. South El Monte
At Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter
DIVISION 2
Ganesha vs. Loyola, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Rancho Alamitos vs. Schurr, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Kaiser vs. Culver City, 11 a.m.