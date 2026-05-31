Prep talk: Julian Garcia’s pitching performance ranks among the best in championship games
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As someone who has been covering high school baseball championship games in Southern California for six decades, the pitching performance seen on Friday night by Julian Garcia of St. John Bosco moves into the top five, if not a share for No. 1.
Garcia struck out 14, walked none and surrendered only a first-inning double to Codey Brown in a 2-0 victory over Norco in the Southern Section Division 1 final at Cal State Fullerton. His fastball was reaching 95 mph. He was blowing fastballs past top hitters all night.
Probably the No. 1 pitching performance continues to be Bret Saberhagen of Cleveland in the 1981 City Section championship game at Dodger Stadium when he threw a no-hitter against Palisades.
Others that come to mind:
- Jack Flaherty of Harvard-Westlake striking out eight and walking one in a 1-0 win over Marina in the 2013 Southern Section Division 1 final at Dodger Stadium.
- Trevor Plouffe of Crespi throwing a three-hitter to outduel future pro agent Jason Gluson of Harvard-Westlake in a 1-0 Division 3 game at Angel Stadium in 2003.
- Justin Cassel of Chatsworth taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of the 2003 City title game at Dodger Stadium and finishing with a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Carson.
- Tyler Matzek of Capistrano Valley coming on to pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and later hitting a game-winning home run in a 1-0 win over Edison in the Division 1 final at Angel Stadium in 2009.
- Cory Hahn and Ty Moore combining for a perfect game in Mater Dei’s 2-0 win over Dana Hills in the 2010 Division 1 final in Lake Elsinore.
- Jake Jackson of El Toro throwing a three-hit shutout over Corona in a 4-0 win in the 2017 Division 1 final at Dodger Stadium.
- Jose Ruedas of Chatsworth throwing a four-hit shutout against Birmingham in the 2022 City final during a 2-0 win at Dodger Stadium for a 16-14 win.
No pitcher has been as overpowering as Garcia was under the lights. And he needed to be near perfect to beat Norco pitcher Jordan Ayala, who also was outstanding.
What a memory to add to Southern California’s great pitching moments in championship games.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.