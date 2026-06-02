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Prep talk: Former Simi Valley coach to be inducted into Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame

Bob Hawking, seen here coaching for Anaheim High, is being inducted into the Ventura County Hall of Fame,
Bob Hawking, seen here coaching at Anaheim High, is being inducted into the Ventura County Hall of Fame for his coaching days at Simi Valley.
(Christine Cotter / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Bob Hawking, who turned Simi Valley’s basketball team into a high-scoring affair that led to the school’s first and only title in 1988, will be inducted into the Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

That 1988 team, which won the Southern Section 4-A championship, was led by Don MacLean, who’d go on to become the Pac-10 all-time scoring leader at UCLA and an NBA player. Also on the team was Hawking’s son, Butch, who contributed many assists to MacLean.

The Hawkins family was part of Simi Valley’s community for years. Bob would hold camps introducing himself to future Pioneers. Butch, who went to the Air Force Academy, made a $100,000 donation to the Pionners’ basketball program several years ago.

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Bob came to Simi Valley in 1974 and built a foundation that enabled the Pioneers to be one of Ventura County’s most competitive programs.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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