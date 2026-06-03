The Ball brothers’ head coach at Chino Hills, Steve Baik, is the new coach at Calabasas

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Steve Baik, who coached Chino Hills to an unbeaten basketball season in 2016 led by brothers Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, is returning to high school basketball. Calabasas announced on Wednesday he will be its new basketball coach.

Baik, who left Chino Hills and then guided Fairfax to a City Section Open Division championship in 2019, has long been considered an outstanding coach. He recently has been living and helping develop high school and youth players in Tennessee. He will replace veteran coach Jon Palarz, who retired from coaching.

Please help us welcome Steve Baik to the Coyote Family as Head of the Boys Basketball Program #GoCoyotes@Tarek_Fattal @vcspreps @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/pfWMPVx3mC — Calabasas Athletics (@CHSCoyoteSports) June 3, 2026

“He reached out to me,” Calabasas athletic director Thomas Cassidy said. “He’s in the process of moving back. In talking to him, he had a lot of respect for coach Palarz and felt it was a good place to come back and build a program and have success. He blew us away. I was hoping we could work it out. We were able to put it together.”

Now the question is whether LaVar Ball, the father of the Ball brothers who Baik worked with at Chino Hills in sometimes much-publicized ways, will make an appearance in the Calabasas gym.