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Prep talk: Reseda’s Romeo Juarez finishes fourth at CIF state golf championships

Romeo Juarez of Reseda poses for a photo in front of the scoreboard after finishing third at the state golf championships.
Romeo Juarez of Reseda finished fourth at the CIF state golf championships, the highest ever finish for a City Section boys golfer.
(CIF)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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City Section golf champion Romeo Juarez, only a junior at Reseda High, served notice on Wednesday that he can compete against the best. He shot a two-under-par 69 to finish fourth at the CIF state golf championships at San Gabriel Country Club, the best finish ever by a City Section golfer.

Juarez had little attention when the season began because he missed all of last year for academic ineligibility. He has since stopped missing classes and become better able to balance school responsibilities with his love for golf.

He won the City individual title on May 20. He played solidly on Wednesday to finish behind winner Drue Sanchez, of De La Salle, who shot a 66.

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“Of course, I felt I left a few out there,” he said. “Not winning makes you a little bit more hungry. I feel blessed I had the opportunity to show my skill set.”

Juarez said he feels confident with his putting and wedge game.

“A lot of hard work goes into this,” he said.

Next up is a summer of junior tournaments.

But he’s already brought attention to Reseda, a school that has struggled to gain sports success.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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