Regional playoff roundup: Huntington Beach advances to Division I baseball final

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Huntington Beach is making the most of its second chance in postseason high school baseball.

Eliminated in the third round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last month, the Oilers accepted an invitation to the Division I Southern California Regional and advanced to Saturday’s championship game with an 11-3 victory over Corona on Thursday.

Dane Cunningham hit a two-run home run, Maxx Hopkins homered and Jared Grindlinger had a triple, single and two RBIs. Tanner Brown struck out six in five innings.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach will face the winner of Friday’s game between La Mirada and Cathedral Catholic on Saturday.

In Division II, Newport Harbor will host Bakersfield Christian in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Division III

Kaiser will play the winner of Friday’s game between Glendora and Westview for the Division III title. Kaiser defeated Helix 7-5 in the semifinals. Tino Cuellar hit a two-run home run in a 7-5 win over Helix.

Advertisement

Division IV

North Torrance defeated Central Valley Christian 6-0 in the semifinals behind Mason Matsumoto, who thew six scoreless innings. They will face the winner of Friday’s game between South El Monte and Francis Parker.

Division V

Coastal Academy has won the Division V title by forfeit after Verdugo Hills and Roosevelt got involved in a bench-clearing brawl in the bottom of the sixth inning with Verdugo Hills ahead 5-1. Under CIF rules, players have to sit out the next game when leaving the bench. Verdugo Hills won’t be able to advance.

Softball

La Habra knocked off St. Paul 8-7 to advance to the Division I final, where it will play at Chula Vista Mater Dei. La Habra went to the seventh inning down 7-6 and won on a walk-off, two-run single by Milee Valencia. Alyssa Hernandez had a three-run home run.

Division II

Riverside Prep defeated Redwood 4-3 and will host Saturday’s final against the winner of Great Oak and Garces.

Division V

Rivals Arroyo Valley and San Bernardino will meet on Saturday at Arroyo Valley. San Bernardino defeated South East 18-2. Arroyo Valley defeated La Jolla 12-8.