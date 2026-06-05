Complete coverage: The Times’ 2026 All-Star baseball and softball teams
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James Tronstein had a .531 batting average with 52 hits and 10 home runs for the Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist Wolverines.
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The senior pitcher, who has signed with Florida, had a record of 18-5 with 264 strikeouts and 47 walks in 153 innings this season for the Division 1 champions.
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Co-head coaches Matt Mowry and Gus Rico guided Birmingham to the West Valley League title and City Open Division championship.
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Pitchers Julian Garcia and Jordan Ayala are among the players chosen for the Los Angeles Times’ 2026 All-Star baseball team.
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Kelsey Luderer is all smiles after hitting a home run as she’s congratulated by Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High teammates.
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St. John Bosco finishes No. 1 in the Southland after winning the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
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JSerra High finishes as the No. 1 high school softball team in the Southland for 2026, produced in association with CalHiSports.com.