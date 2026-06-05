Advertisement
High School Sports

Complete coverage: The Times’ 2026 All-Star baseball and softball teams

Harvard-Westlake's James Tronstein and JSerra's Liliana Escobar are The Times' baseball and softball players of the year.
Harvard-Westlake’s James Tronstein, left, and JSerra’s Liliana Escobar are The Times’ baseball and softball players of the year.
(Craig Weston and Nick Koza)
By Los Angeles Times staff

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement