Prep talk: 69 football teams in LAUSD receive equipment donation from the Rams

The Rams donated equipment and other football materials to LAUSD, which sent them to 69 high schools in the district.

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Christmas came early for 69 high school football teams in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Thanks to donations by the Rams, each LAUSD program received a pallet of goodies this past week to navigate the 2026 season. Dave Siedelman, an assistant in the LAUSD athletics office, helped organize the challenge of delivering and bubble wrapping athletic tape, mouth pieces, medicine balls, ankle braces, sleeves and shorts, among other donations.

“Our goal is to be the greatest community partner in Los Angeles and invest in the long-term success of the game we all love,” said former Dorsey running back Johnathan Franklin, who is a key liaison in the Rams’ community affairs and engagement department. “Providing more than $500,000 in equipment to all 69 LAUSD high schools is a reflection of that commitment.”

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The resources aid schools in preparing players to suit up for the season. The Rams have been strong supporters of 11-man tackle and girls’ flag football in the LAUSD, along with youth and football throughout Southern California.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.