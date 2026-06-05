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High School Sports

Prep talk: Junior pitcher Jack Kaplan and his Brentwood teammates had quite a season

Jack Kaplan, a 6-foot-5 junior pitcher at Brentwood, poses for a photo in baseball cap and black Brentwood baseball T-shirt.
Jack Kaplan, a 6-foot-5 junior pitcher at Brentwood, went 6-2 with a 2.33 ERA this season, striking struck out 101 batters in 66 innings.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Brentwood High’s baseball season came to a close on Tuesday after a regional playoff loss to South El Monte. But its players, coaches and fans will never forget this season.

Brentwood won the Southern Section Division 6 title, the first in school history.

Emerging as a standout was 6-foot-5 junior pitcher Jack Kaplan, who went 6-2 with a 2.33 ERA and struck out 101 batters in 66 innings. He also threw a perfect game against Viewpoint with 15 strikeouts.

Junior Hudson Chase also turned in a standout performance with 42 hits, a .512 batting average and seven home runs.

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In a time when the school has been in litigation with the courts and Veterans Administration over leased land that includes the baseball diamond, the players were able to maintain their focus and have a breakthrough season.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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