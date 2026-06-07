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High School Sports

The Times’ 2026 All-Star baseball team

St. John Bosco High pitcher Julian Garcia, right, and shortstop James Clark, left, leap into the air as they celebrate a win.
St. John Boscoo High pitcher Julian Garcia (right) celebrates with shortstop James Clark after throwing a one-hit shutout to beat Norco 2-0 in the Southern Section Division 1 final.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at The Times’ All-Star baseball team:

Pitcher, Julian Garcia, St. John Bosco, Sr.: The Long Beach State commit threw a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in the Southern Section Division 1 final and finished 9-1 with a 0.80 ERA.

Pitcher, Jordan Ayala, Norco, Jr.: Ayala was 8-2 with a 0.74 ERA, including a shutout of Orange Lutheran in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Utility, Logan Schmidt, Ganesha, Sr.: In his only season playing high school baseball, the Louisiana State commit went 9-0 while allowing one earned run in 60 innings and batted over .500 in leading his team to a Division 2 title.

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Catcher, Carson Sheffer, Oaks Christian, Sr.: The Oklahoma State commit batted .440 with 14 doubles and five home runs while also showing off strong defensive skills.

Infielder, James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.: The Vanderbilt commit had 52 hits, a .531 batting average and 10 home runs as the Mission League MVP.

Infielder, Dylan Seward, Norco, Jr.: The Tennessee commit batted .436 with 48 hits and 29 RBIs.

Infielder, Jack Champlin, St. John Bosco, Sr.: The UC Irvine commit and Trinity League MVP led the two-time Division 1 champions with a .390 batting average and 31 RBIs while repeatedly delivering clutch hits.

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Infielder, Trey Ebel, Corona, Sr.: The Texas A&M commit got hot in the final month and finished with a .417 average, 45 hits and 47 RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake's James Tronstein and JSerra's Liliana Escobar are The Times' baseball and softball players of the year.

High School Sports

Complete coverage: The Times’ 2026 All-Star baseball and softball teams

Complete coverage of The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball teams, from the players and coaches of the year to capsules on each player and the final 2026 rankings.

Outfielder, Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach, Sr.: The expected first-round draft pick led the team with 42 hits, including 10 doubles, and also was an ace on the mound for the Sunset League champions and Division I regional champions.

Outfielder, Blake Bowen, JSerra, Sr.: The possible first-round MLB draft pick batted .360 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases.

Outfielder, Mattias Di Maggio, Dos Pueblos, Fr.: He set a school record with 11 home runs and struck out only once in 84 at-bats while batting .500 with 42 hits and nine doubles.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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