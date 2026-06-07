The Times’ 2026 All-Star softball team
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A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2026 All-Star softball team:
Pitcher, Liliana Escobar, JSerra, Sr.: The Florida commit helped lead the Lions to their first Southern Section Division 1 title with a 1.25 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 146 innings.
Pitcher, Peyton May, Norco, Sr.: The Oklahoma State commit went 12-1 with 130 strikeouts in 83 innings.
Utility, Lily Hauser, Murrieta Mesa Sr.: The Arizona commit batted .542 with 52 hits and was 17-0 as a pitcher with a 0.25 ERA.
Catcher, Annabel Raftery, JSerra, So.: An A student and top defensive player, Raftery also hit .429 with 12 home runs for the Division 1 champions.
Infielder, Mia Camacho, Whittier Christian, Jr.: The Rutgers commit delivered clutch hits for the Division 2 champions, finishing with a .544 average, including 49 hits and 17 home runs.
Complete coverage of The Times’ All-Star baseball and softball teams, from the players and coaches of the year to capsules on each player and the final 2026 rankings.
Infielder, Kelsey Luderer, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, So.: The Mission League MVP batted .514 with 40 RBIs.
Infielder, Savannah Gonzalez, Norco, Jr.: The Cal Baptist commit batted .493 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.
Infielder, Riley Hilliard, La Mirada, Jr. : The Oklahoma commit helped her team reach the Division 1 final, finishing with a .568 average, 33 RBIs, 14 doubles and 10 home runs.
Outfielder, Shea Gonzalez, Villa Park, Sr.: The Washington commit had 59 hits, 40 stolen bases and was the Freeway League player of the year.
Outfielder, Aubrey McLaughlin, Eastvale Roosevelt, Sr.: The UCLA commit and left-handed power hitter batted .494 with 14 home runs and was intentionally walked nine times.
Outfielder, Zoe Justman, Granada Hills, Sr.: The UC Santa Barbara commit batted .521 with 49 hits and 40 RBIs for the City Section Open Division runner-ups.