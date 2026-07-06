Robert Garrett, at Crenshaw since 1988, is no longer head football coach

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Robert Garrett, Crenshaw High’s legendary head football coach since 1988 with a City Section record 300 career coaching victories, confirmed on Monday he is no longer the school’s coach.

He was put on administrative leave in August just before the 2025 season began. In March, he was reassigned to teach sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Dodman Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes.

He guided the Cougars to seven City titles and sent numerous players to college and the pros. He was known for pushing players to succeed on and off the field with discipline and tough love.

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He had been teaching at the school since 1986 until removed following allegations of misconduct. He has not revealed what happened, but his return to the classroom indicates the Los Angeles Unified School District made a final decision.

He said he intends to continue coaching high school football “if someone wants me.” For now, he is helping San Diego Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, a Crenshaw graduate, coach his youth football team ages 12 and 13.

Garrett was named the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year in 2017. Crenshaw is the only City Section team to ever make it to the CIF state championship Open Division bowl game, losing to De La Salle 28-14 in 2009, led by De’Anthony Thomas.

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Longtime assistant Terrence Whitehead took over last season as interim coach and guided the Cougars to the City Open Division championship game.

Noel Grigsby played for Garrett, went on to San José State and has been an assistant coach since 2014.

“I’m at Crenshaw because of the time I had with him,” he said. “He’s been a father figure, a mentor and impacted so many aspects of our lives. The impact is on so many generations of people. It’s still tough for us to wrap our minds around it.”

The City Section lost longtime football coach Angelo Gasca of Venice in March when he died at 65, and now losing Garrett leaves the section absent of two of its longest-serving coaches.

“Kids are kids, work is work, people are people. Unless they tell me otherwise, if you say go, I go,” Garrett said.