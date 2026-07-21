Saugus High football team will work together on Saturday for food drive

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Ryker Wixom is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior tight end for Saugus High. It was his idea to organize a food drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon in the school parking lot, encouraging anyone and everyone to bring canned goods to help out his community. He’s pretty strong, so he’s capable of lifting lots of canned goods, but he’ll have the whole football team on hand for support.

The Santa Clarita Food Pantry is scheduled to send out a truck to load the donated goods.

“I feel we need to make our mark in the community and help out,” Wixom said of his project. “Food drives have been going on for a long time. I feel it’s a great way to help out our community.”

With the support of coach Jason Bornn, the team will set up tables in the parking lot for people to donate and drop off items. Rather than playing in a passing tournament on the eve of official practice beginning on Monday, Wixom and his teammates are choosing to do something that will help others.

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Isn’t that what playing high school sports is supposed to be about — learning lessons as a team that will prepare you for adulthood.