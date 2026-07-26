St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro has his team ranked No. 1 in preseason rankings.

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The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings for 2026:

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Braves have few weaknesses but must prove they can win in the rain after last season’s first-round playoff debacle to Orange Lutheran.

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL: The offense is going to be balanced and explosive with quarterback Jaden Jefferson the trigger man and Quentin Hale his partner in battle.

3. SIERRA CANYON: Trailblazers have the offensive linemen and running back to run the ball and the defensive linemen to attack quarterbacks.

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4. SANTA MARGARITA: Eagles won’t be ready to start the season dominating with too many young players but beware by season’s end.

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN: There’s already signs the Ray Fenton coaching formula is working with lots of talent on both sides of the ball.

6. MISSION VIEJO: Diablos have their best offensive line in years, giving coach Chad Johnson lots of options.

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7. MATER DEI: Depth is gone but there’s enough talent to be very good on their best day.

8. SAN CLEMENTE: Just trust Jaxson Rex to do anything and everything for improved Tritons.

9. CHAPARRAL: There’s a crazy amount of offensive firepower ready to be unleashed.

10. RANCHO CUCAMONGA: They play tough, hard-nosed football.

11. EDISON: Quarterback Sam Thomson’s fourth year as starter sets the stage for big Chargers season.

12. CREAN LUTHERAN: If the Saints’ many transfers get eligible, quarterback Caden Jones should flourish.

13. GARDENA SERRA: With five starters back on the offensive line and the arrival of RB AJ McBean, Cavaliers are ready to play smashmouth football.

14. CHAMINADE: There’s speed and size surrounding sophomore quarterback Jeremy Mellalieu.

15. SERVITE: New coach Rick Garretson has a history of building top teams with speed, which Friars have plenty.

16. JSERRA: Lions will be competitive in nonleague games but Trinity League remains formidable challenge.

17. DAMIEN: USC commit Gavin Williams is the definition of the word elite on defense and offense.

18. PALOS VERDES: Ryan Rakowski is back for fourth year as starting quarterback and is a proven winner.

19. OXNARD PACIFICA: Quarterback Taylor Lee is back with lots of skill-position players.

20. LOYOLA: If Cubs can get production at the quarterback position, they can surprise teams.

21. BISHOP AMAT: Still one of the toughest teams to beat on their home field.

22. WESTLAKE: The scoreboard operator will deserve extra pay trying to keep up with Warriors’ scoring barrages.

23. CARSON: Best in the City Section looking to beat some Southern Section teams with improved line play.

24. CORONA DEL MAR: Should have excellent passing attack if the line can provide protection.

25. TUSTIN: Lots of individual talent but can they get breakthrough win against a top opponent?