St. Francis golfer Jaden Soong wins Junior PGA Championship

Jaden Soong of St. Francis High added the Junior PGA Championship to his golf resume on Friday.

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Jaden Soong, a rising junior golfer at St. Francis High, charged from behind on the leaderboard to win the prestigious Junior PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, on Friday.

He entered the final round with a two-stroke lead but was down by four strokes with nine holes to play. He regained the lead with a birdie putt at No. 17 and finished the four rounds at seven-under par.

Jaden Soong is our 2026 Boys Junior PGA Champion. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/t48BANG8Po — PGA Amateur Golf (@PGAAmateurGolf) July 31, 2026

Soong won the CIF state individual championship as a freshman. He did not compete in the CIF event this past season, focusing on traveling around the country to compete in junior tournaments.

JADEN SOONG TAKES THE LEAD HEADING INTO EIGHTEEN. 🤯



A birdie putt on hole seventeen at Fields Ranch East gives Jaden Soong the outright lead. Follow along for the exciting finish using the link below or on the PGA of America YouTube page. #JuniorPGA pic.twitter.com/0ZYB6880vN — PGA Amateur Golf (@PGAAmateurGolf) July 31, 2026

By winning the Junior PGA, he earns an exemption to compete at the 2027 Tulum Championship on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour. The same course Soong won on will be used next year for the PGA Championship.