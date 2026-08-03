Pierce College won’t have a 2026 football season

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Pierce College won’t have a football season in 2026.

The community college in Woodland Hills announced it has placed the football program “on hiatus” for 2026.

Players were informed Monday and were told they should look for another program if they wanted to play immediately.

Orange Coast College also has paused its season and won’t play in 2026.

In its official statement, a spokeswoman indicated “health and safety concerns” was the reason for the hiatus. The school was monitoring the roster during the summer and delayed a final decision “as long as possible” hoping the roster would expand.

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Here’s the statement:

“Los Angeles Pierce College has made the difficult decision to place its football program on hiatus for the 2026 season.

“This decision was made after a careful evaluation of the program and with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our highest priority. While we are disappointed that we will not field a football team this season, our immediate focus is supporting our student-athletes and helping those who wish to continue competing identify opportunities with other collegiate programs. We are working closely with the Southern California Football Association and other area colleges to provide opportunities for student-athletes to compete. Our priority is minimizing disruption to students’ academic progress and while supporting their athletic goals.”

Football teams have always been important contributors for enrollment at the junior college level.