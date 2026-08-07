Legendary San Fernando High football coach Bill Marsh has died

USC’s Charles White, who starred at San Fernando High under coach Bill Marsh, rushes against Michigan in the 1979 Rose Bowl game.

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During the 1970s, San Fernando High football coach Bill Marsh created something scarier than Frankenstein: the wishbone offense.

In 1974 and 1975, the Tigers were the most electrifying, explosive and entertaining team in Southern California, winning back-to-back City Section titles behind the trio of fullback Charles White, running back Kevin Williams and quarterback Kenny Moore, all of whom went on to USC.

Another halfback, Ray Williams, also starred and went to Washington State. Kevin Williams won the state 100-yard dash in 1975. Moore was a two-time City player of the year. White won the state 330-yard hurdles championship and became a Heisman Trophy winner.

Former San Fernando High football coach Bill Marsh. (San Fernando HS)

“I had sleepless nights worrying about keeping these guys from being envious or jealous of one another,” Marsh said in 1999.

Marsh, who grew up in Pacoima and played at San Fernando before becoming a coach, P.E. teacher and businessman, died on Monday in Porter Ranch, according to current San Fernando football coach Charles Burnley. Marsh was 79.

“He was a great man,” said Al Coney, who played for Marsh in 1976.

Burnley got into trouble while attending another high school when Marsh intervened to get him another chance.

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“He saved my life,” Burnley said.

Those championship San Fernando teams kept running off big plays and using their speed while relying on lots of talent from Pacoima. Those were the days when kids attended their neighborhood schools, and Marsh took advantage with a run-oriented offense that left defenses unable to stop the Tigers. In one game against Reseda, the Tigers rushed for 529 yards, with Kevin Williams running for 180 yards, White 152, Raymond Williams 110 and Moore 82.

“It was very hard to stop because Kenny Moore ran the offense like a college quarterback. He learned to read the defensive end,” said receiver DeWayne Jett. “We probably had the top talent in the Valley all at once.”

Five of the offensive players made it to the NFL — Jett, White, both Williamses and Moore.

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The 1975 team was ranked No. 1 in the nation to start the season. Sportswriters tasked with selecting City player of the year ended up making White, Moore and Kevin Williams tri-players of the year, which certainly made Marsh happy trying to spread the fame.

Jett almost went to Monroe because of the Vikings’ passing attack, but he remembers Marsh confronting him. “I’m hearing you’re going to Monroe. You’re not going. You’re gold and black.”

Marsh retired after the 1979 season.

Funeral arrangements are pending.