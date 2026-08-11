Carson High’s Chris Fields III is ready to follow plan for success

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III takes off on run against San Pedro last season. He ran for two touchdowns and passed for three in a victory.

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First in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Chris Fields III, Carson quarterback.

If you want to motivate quarterback Chris Fields III, doubt his skills. He’ll respond like an underdog boxer delivering a knockout punch. Just when you least expect him to step forward, he’ll find a way to produce.

Last season for Carson High, he was one of the best multidimensional quarterbacks in the Southland, passing for 2,031 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 958 yards and 13 touchdowns in leading the Colts to the City Section Open Division championship.

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He’s 6 feet 1, which some consider a roadblock to playing at the highest level, but it’s Fields’ intangibles that separate him.

He has spent most of the summer in the weight room, making himself a 205-pound, Marvel-like character capable of super strength.

“Goals don’t get accomplished skipping days,” he said of his training routine.

Chris Fields to Darren Panton. 21-14 Carson. pic.twitter.com/mcBYzsLLSU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 7, 2025

Every morning, he engages in deep stretching exercises. At night, there are ice baths. Taking care of his body for a season that could reach 14 games is one of his most important priorities.

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He trusts his faith and his mother, who has raised him as a single parent. She’s so heavily involved in his football activities that she watches and breaks down film with him and comes to practices to support him.

“She could put on shoulder pads and a helmet and tear up a defense any day,” Fields said. “I’ve been through everything with mom.”

Chris Fields 60-yard TD pass to No. 80 who is not listed on Carson roster. Anyone know? 7-0 over Pedro. pic.twitter.com/F586yG2lMg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 31, 2025

He remembers the days when the family struggled to pay for food and a place to stay.

“We came from the bottom,” Fields said. “We were heavily impoverished. If my mom has nowhere to sleep and she’s having to work multiple jobs while going to school to provide for me and my sister, I should be able to pay her back by doing well.”

So whatever anyone thinks, Fields’ drive is to make his mom proud, whether it’s in the classroom, on the field or by being respectful to strangers.

50-yard run by Chris Fields. pic.twitter.com/1yHNjhC45o — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 31, 2025

“If you’re at our games, you’re going to hear her in the crowd,” Fields said.

One of Fields’ strengths is to improvise. He understands how to make split-second decisions, and many involve whether to stay in the pocket or take off and run with his speed.

“When I determine that I’m going to run, it usually comes from pre-snap read knowing where my guys are,” he said. “If I feel the rush, I try to hang in there, try to extend the play but will do whatever is needed. I feel my legs are just as valuable as my arm.”

And his arm is pretty good — like, throwing a spiral 67 yards good.

He’s tough with the kind of leadership skills that inspire teammates to rally around him.

It’s another season of quality quarterbacks with the class of 2029 particularly strong after terrific freshman seasons by such players as Thaddeus Breaux of L.A. Hamilton, Ford Green of Westlake, Marcus Washington of Cajon, Jonah Tuaniga of Long Beach Millikan and Steven Moore of La Sierra. Add Evan McCalister of Valencia, Ezrah Brown of Orange Lutheran and Jeremy Mellalieu of Chaminade and you have the makings of a stellar sophomore class.

Fields said he understands the college recruiting grind. Everyone has their own idea of what kind of quarterback fits their offense.

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“With schools who don’t typically have mobile quarterbacks, I always encounter, ‘I have to see the person,’” he said. “But I’ve never heard, ‘You’re too small.’ It’s all a perception. It comes down to whether they like you or not. I really want to play at the highest level of college football. If God has other plans, I’m willing to be humble and walk that path.”

During the summer, Fields committed to Georgetown, where academics and athletics can lead to a great future.

Wednesday: Gardena Serra running back AJ McBean.

Quarterbacks to watch

Thaddeus Breaux, L.A. Hamilton, 6-5, 225, So.: Has physical skills to be national prospect

Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, 6-5, 225, Sr.: Ohio State commit has been three-year starter

Chris Fields III, Carson, 6-1, 200, Sr.: City player of the year committed to Georgetown

Jack Hurst, Laguna Beach, 6-4, 190, Sr.: Passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior

Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Hawaii commit is dangerous passing or running

Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 180, Jr.: Will have blockers needed to have MVP season

Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Nevada commit is one of the most accurate passers

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Russell Sekona, Mater Dei, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Big adjustment moving to Trinity League

Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica, 6-2, 185, Sr.: Record-setting junior season for Portland State commit

Dane Weber, Chaparral, 6-1, 210, Sr.: California commit passed for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns and ran for 14 touchdowns